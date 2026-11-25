The Mets have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract, a record for a pitcher that signals they are betting against a hard salary cap in the next CBA.

The Mets have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract, the largest pitching contract in baseball history. The deal exceeds the second-largest pitching contract ever by $125 million.

Owner Steve Cohen made the investment as a bet that he will be able to maneuver freely within MLB's financial system. Other teams are unwilling to make that bet, with owners expecting to pursue a hard salary cap in the next collective bargaining agreement. The MLB Players Association has said it will never agree to a cap.

Also read Brewers Look Like Geniuses After Mets' $450 Million Tarik Skubal Deal

Mets Face Heavy Payroll Obligations Under Proposed CBA

The current CBA rules will not go into effect until 2028 and beyond, leaving the Mets' long-term chances for contention at risk in the ongoing negotiations. The Mets now have heavy long-term obligations. Juan Soto is set to make $51 million, Skubal $50 million, and Francisco Lindor $34.1 million in 2028. Those three players account for $135.1 million, about 52 percent of the $258.2 million salary cap proposed by owners in their latest proposal.

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The Mets will have obligations of $177 million to four players in 2028 and $135 million in 2029-2031. That could exceed half of their allowed payroll under the owners' proposed system, making it hard to field a competitive team with some players inaccessible via trade or free agency.

Rival team officials discussed in the first hours after the agreement how much the Mets have at stake in CBA negotiations, especially if new rules do not let owners buy their way out of salary restrictions with luxury taxes. A hard cap would strangle them. The irony would be cruel for Mets fans. When Cohen purchased the team, fans rejoiced, believing he would outspend everyone in pursuit of championships.

Steans Faces Pressure To Build Competitive Roster

He has demonstrated that willingness, but the advantage might disappear. In the past, the Mets' head of baseball operations David Stearns had been reluctant to invest big dollars in an ace. Cohen paid for the ace his team needed. The signing ramps up pressure on Stearns to get the rest of the roster right.

The Mets do not know what they have at second or third base, and their bullpen is a bit of a mess. Cohen offered a vote of confidence for Stearns during the 2026 season. If the Mets win in 2027, speculation about Stearns' future will evaporate. If they lose after investing in Skubal, the chorus for change will get louder.

Pitcher McLean has all the stuff and makings of an ace, but now he can share the burden with Skubal, which is important in the high-intensity New York market. McLean will not take the field with Skubal, but he might benefit from his presence as much as anyone. The two are similar in personality and mindset.

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Dodgers Decline Formal Offer For Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers, the sport's highest-spending team, did not make a formal offer to Skubal, despite some friends believing his preference was to return to Los Angeles if the Dodgers' bid had been equal. Owner Mark Walter has said it is business as usual. The best and most expensive free agents are coming off the board. Rival officials sense the Dodgers are more inclined to lean into their robust farm system and wait for clarity from the next CBA.

The day the defending champion Dodgers traded for Skubal, they were 10 games over .500, and the starting pitchers who put them there will return next season, though there are questions about how much Shohei Ohtani will pitch. Los Angeles will still field an excellent rotation. Maybe the Dodgers passed because of their financial situation, the uncertainty of the next CBA, or a reluctance to commit huge dollars to a player who just turned 30.

Padres Hesitate To Spend Amid Salary Cap Uncertainty

Whatever the reason, it is rare for the Dodgers to miss out on a player they really wanted. San Diego's new owners, Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, showed new-owner enthusiasm during the playoffs, celebrating with players and pledging to spend aggressively. But even reckless owners would blanch at the risk the Padres would take by spending big this winter, due to a possible future salary cap and heavy long-term deals on their books.

The MLB owners' latest proposal is for a salary cap of $258 million. The Padres could gamble that CBA talks end near the status quo and sign needed high-end starters, but adding expensive pitchers could box in their ability to build rosters in the future. Skubal would have given Toronto a daunting rotation, and it appears the Blue Jays finished second to the Mets in the bidding.

The Mets are acting as if they know the sport's future, betraying no fears of a hard salary cap and few fears about the Rule 5 Draft. Cohen and Stearns are barreling into the expected lockout, operating as if the worry others have about shifting economics offers an opportunity for those betting against a cap.