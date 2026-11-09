Ripple CTO David Schwartz Releases $1.7M Tax Proof to Disprove XRP Dumping Claims

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz publishes a $1.7 million capital gains tax receipt to refute XRP dumping allegations. The document verifies the sale of 2.5 million tokens and explains his strict de-risking strategy that reduced his holdings by 92 percent.

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has released a $1.7 million capital gains tax receipt to directly refute persistent allegations that he was dumping XRP tokens on the open market. This public disclosure serves as concrete evidence to counter critics who have long accused the prominent blockchain executive of selling off his holdings at a rapid pace. The move addresses a long-running debate regarding his trading activity and provides clarity on his financial motivations.

Verification of 2.5 Million XRP Sales

Schwartz stated that he sold approximately 2.5 million XRP in 2025, a transaction that generated the $1.7 million in tax liability now shared on the platform X. The majority of these tokens originated from bonus packages awarded for his engineering contributions in 2020 and 2023. By sharing the official tax documentation, Schwartz aimed to shut down rumors that he was engaging in malicious selling or abandoning the asset due to a lack of confidence in its future value.

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Significant Reduction in Portfolio Holdings

As part of a broader de-risking saga unfolding from 2024 through 2026, Schwartz reduced his total XRP stack from a peak of 26 million tokens to just 2 million by August 2026. This represents a 92 percent drawdown in his personal holdings, a significant shift that he described with careful precision. He explicitly noted the transition from 26 million at his peak to the current 2 million, highlighting the magnitude of his strategic exit from the token.

Contrarian Views on Cryptocurrency Growth

Schwartz has openly expressed skepticism about the exponential growth potential of major cryptocurrencies, admitting he never believed XRP would break the $0.25 price threshold. This same cautious outlook led him to sell his entire 40,000 ETH position when the price reached a mere $1.05 per token. He later admitted regret over leaving billions on the table, acknowledging that his risk-averse nature caused him to exit positions far too early compared to market expectations.

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Risk Aversion as Primary Investment Strategy

The developer explicitly rejects the crypto-community concept of holding assets indefinitely, describing himself as someone who really, really hates risk. He and his wife implemented an ironclad rule to sell a fixed portion of their holdings every time the market reached a new all-time high. This strategy prioritizes financial security over maximum profit, allowing Schwartz to sleep better at night by insulating his wealth from extreme market volatility.

Shift to Stable Income and Reduced Volatility

Schwartz now faces minimal exposure to cryptocurrency price swings because his net worth is no longer heavily tied to the market. His current financial stability is bolstered by illiquid shares that provide direct exposure to a major technology giant, effectively disconnecting his personal capital from the chaotic environment of cryptocurrency exchanges. This transition marks a permanent change in his financial posture, focusing on steady growth rather than speculative gains in the digital asset space.