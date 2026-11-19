Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse attributes recent crypto sell-offs to the Anthropic IPO liquidity drain, predicting a market rebound similar to the post-SpaceX rally.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has directly attributed the recent downturn in cryptocurrency markets to massive capital reallocations triggered by major technology IPO s. Speaking to CNBC on the specific date when Anthropic shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, Garlinghouse identified the AI startup's debut as a primary driver of liquidity shifts affecting digital assets.

Anthropic IPO Drains Crypto Market Liquidity

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, exceeding the previously stated guidance range of $70 to $78. The company and its seven co-founders sold 980 million shares, a significant increase from the 825 million shares originally planned for the offering. This massive issuance raised $81.3 billion, and when combined with a $26 billion private placement, the total capital raised reached $107.3 billion.

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At a valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion, Anthropic has become the twelfth-largest company in the world, sitting just behind Tesla in market capitalization rankings. The scale of this financial event has created immediate pressure on risk-on assets, including Bitcoin and XRP, as investors move capital into the new technology equity.

Crypto Markets Predicted to Rally Post-IPO

Garlinghouse compared the current market conditions to the sell-off observed earlier this year when SpaceX went public. He explained that risk-on assets suffer when investors take liquidity out of highly liquid markets like cryptocurrency to fund large-scale technology investments. This specific dynamic occurred coming into the Anthropic IPO just as it did leading up to the SpaceX listing.

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The Ripple CEO is confident that the crypto markets will experience a rally similar to the one seen after the SpaceX IPO. He predicted that digital assets would rebound once the immediate liquidity pressure from the new equity offerings subsides, mirroring the market behavior witnessed in previous months.

Stakeholder Views on Technology Sector Impact

Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives stated that Anthropic's IPO represents a significant near-term win for the broader technology sector. He emphasized that the shares are expected to trade extremely well, noting that the pricing above the initial range indicated strong investor demand. Ives suggested that the market reception would be robust given the high valuation and capital raised.

University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter drew parallels between the current AI boom and the early internet era. He noted that thirty years ago, the internet was considered the next big thing that would change lives, and today, artificial intelligence is fulfilling that same role. Ritter believes AI will similarly transform society just as the web did in the past.

Blockchain Implementation and Market Recovery Timeline

Garlinghouse described blockchain-based transactions as a wave of emerging technology that will fundamentally reshape financial infrastructure. He projected that within ten years, blockchain implementation will be widespread across global financial systems. This long-term view contrasts with the short-term market volatility caused by recent liquidity shifts.

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Following the SpaceX IPO in June, Bitcoin took almost three weeks to turn higher before beginning its upward trajectory. The asset started to rise only after the U.S. Treasury announced that it would buy back government bonds. This historical precedent suggests that recovery in the crypto market may depend on broader monetary policy actions alongside the absorption of IPO liquidity.