Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Defends RLUSD and XRP Partnership

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse clarifies that the new RLUSD stablecoin complements rather than competes with XRP, addressing community concerns about utility and adoption.

Ripple Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse has firmly rejected assertions that the corporation's expanding emphasis on the RLUSD stablecoin will harm the value or utility of XRP. On November 3, Garlinghouse responded to widespread speculation within the digital asset community by asserting that the two tokens serve distinct, non-competing functions. This clarification follows a detailed analysis from a prominent XRP Ledger community member known as Vet, who highlighted significant operational differences between the assets.

Stablecoin Utility Versus Network Native Functions

Vet's viral post on November 3 emphasized that XRP functions as the native currency essential for the foundational mechanics of the XRP Ledger. Every account operating on this distributed ledger must maintain a specific reserve of XRP to remain active. Furthermore, all transaction fees on the network are exclusively paid in XRP, creating a constant baseline demand for the token based on network usage. This structural requirement ensures that XRP is indispensable for the ledger's basic operation, a role that the newer stablecoin does not replicate.

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In contrast, RLUSD is a dollar-denominated stablecoin issued by Ripple's regulated stablecoin business. The primary objective of RLUSD is to maintain a stable value of approximately one US dollar, making it suitable for scenarios where price volatility is undesirable. Unlike XRP, which is decentralized and cannot be frozen by any central authority, Ripple retains the ability to freeze RLUSD under specific conditions. This mechanism allows the company to comply with legal obligations or regulatory requirements that may arise during its operations.

Automated Bridging and Market Competition Concerns

The XRP Ledger includes an automated bridging function that routes trades through XRP when it offers the most efficient exchange rate between currencies. This feature allows users to convert between different assets seamlessly, often utilizing XRP as an intermediary bridge. Vet argued that RLUSD is better suited for use cases requiring price stability, such as payroll processing, invoicing, and corporate payments. These use cases do not necessarily require the volatility or bridge function inherent in XRP transactions.

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Some investors worry that RLUSD could eventually replace XRP in certain payment contexts, reducing the need for the intermediary asset. A key concern is that if users can send dollar-denominated stablecoins directly, they might bypass XRP entirely. This worry is amplified by the fact that RLUSD is not exclusive to the XRP Ledger. The stablecoin also operates on Ethereum and other supported blockchains. Consequently, increased adoption of RLUSD across different chains does not automatically translate to higher demand for the XRP Ledger itself.

Addressing Stakeholder Skepticism at Swell 2026

Garlinghouse is not addressing these concerns for the first time. On October 28, during Ripple's Swell 2026 conference in New York, the CEO directly addressed rumors that the company was shifting its strategic priorities away from XRP. He emphasized that the introduction of RLUSD is designed to expand the ecosystem rather than diminish the core value proposition of XRP. The executive insisted that the two assets are complementary, serving different segments of the digital finance market.

Even if RLUSD transactions increase on the XRP Ledger, it does not guarantee a significant price surge for XRP. The demand for XRP to pay transaction fees remains tied to the total volume of activity on the ledger, not just the presence of stablecoins. Stakeholders continue to monitor how these two assets interact as the company navigates the evolving regulatory and technological landscape of cryptocurrency. The distinction between the volatile, utility-focused XRP and the stable, compliance-ready RLUSD remains a central theme in ongoing discussions among investors and developers.