RIP to Michelin's Green Stars

Plus, PFAS litigation, AI is failing home cooks, and we remember a Slow Food pioneer

, a weekly roundup of news, gossip, and stories that have stayed open in my tabs all week. Last week we coveredNow for the news.

One small item that tickled me this week: Los Angeles mayoral candidate, former reality TV star, and—has not one but two dishes named after him at Don Antonio's, a restaurant on the west side of LA.

It's where a few important moments from the show took place, and according toIn other Los Angeles news: If you spend $15,000 a year at Erewhon, you can get your smoothie made before anyone else's,That is just one of the perks of the reserve tier of the chain's membership program. That's, what, a single strawberry a month? In 2020, the Michelin Guide introduced Green Stars as a way to honor chefs' sustainability efforts. Previous winners include.

But just six years later, the guide is retiring this designation—you won't see a green star on any of those restaurant's listings on the Michelin website. Sustainable chefs the world overrecent decision. I received an email from a PR person as recently as April announcing the awards in one US state which specifically mentions Green Stars. Much to ponder!

Big Pan strikes again. Caraway, a cookware brand, is being sued by two other cookware companies—Groupe SEB USA and Meyer—because it advertises its pans as free from “toxic” chemicals , as. The gist of the suit is that if Caraway calls its pans free of toxic chemicals, it's implying that the chemicalsIt's been a banner week for AI haters i.e yours truly. Starbucks has retired its AI inventory system after itBut some people are still bullish on AI.

And many folks, as it turns out, are turning to it for nutrition advice. In some cases, it works out well—AI can put together a plant-based menu faster than pretty much any person on earth. In others,. And isn't that kind of how it always is in these stories?

So many people have lovely anecdotal evidence that AI is helpful, but several people, following AI advice, have less happy stories. One woman, according to the, spent a month eating only papaya, spinach, chicken, and eggs in order to relieve bloating, and her hair started falling out! I'm going to adjust my tinfoil hat as I say this: Don't let computers tell you what to do, dear reader.

The father of the Slow Food movement, Carlo Petrini, passed away last Thursday. He was 76. Petrini, once a radio journalist, began the Slow Food Movement while protesting the opening of a McDonald's in Rome's Piazza di Spagna in 1986. When an onlooker reportedly asked what he stood for, if not fast food, he replied “Slow food!

” Thus, the name was born. That interaction blossomed into a global movement, led by Petrini, which champions eating locally, seasonally, and communally. Now, Petrini's Slow Food philosophy and tenets have been adopted by chefs the world over, fundamentally changing the way we think about ingredients and cooking.that make your life easier. A Rhode Island native, he’s currently based in New York City where he can usually be found searching out the city’s best bakeries. Before BA, he spent ...





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