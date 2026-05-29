Rioters bit, kicked & punched law enforcement at NJ ICE facility: DHS Secretary Mullin

Rioters bit, kicked and punched law enforcement officers at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in New Jersey.

by MARIA TEDESCO | The National News DeskNEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 28: ICE agents stand guard outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

The ongoing protests, which became tense over the holiday weekend, come amid reports of a hunger strike by detainees. Rioters bit, kicked and punched law enforcement officers at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in New Jersey, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Protests escalated outside the facility as tensions built inside due to a now-approaching week-long hunger strike, as detainees alleged inhumane conditions at the facility.

Mullin claimed New Jersey refused to allow state police to assist ICE officers. He wrote on X that assaulting and obstructing ICE is a crime and a felony. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. During a Friday afternoon press conference, New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Colonel David Sierotowicz said local ICE agents planned to remove themselves from the immediate area. Throughout the night, nine rioters were arrested. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Mullin wrote.

Sherill also announced plans on Friday to create a "protected protest zone" at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility, which sits on the outskirts of Newark, New Jersey. Her goal is to block the Trump administration from any further interference.

“We know what ICE has done in other states and we know American citizens lost their lives, and I refuse to let that happen in New Jersey," Sherill said during the press conference. Tensions escalated both in and out of the ICE facility as detainees began a hunger strike to protest spoiled food over Memorial Day Weekend.

“People just sleep on the floor – overcrowded rooms, cold showers, no food, extremely cold in the cells with no blankets," said Selenia Destefani, managing attorney and CEO of Nova Law Group, which represents people in the facility, according to Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J. , repeatedly criticized the conditions, comparing them to an "internment camp.

" Lawmakers, such as Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J. , spoke with detainees inside the facility on Monday. Kim was pepper-sprayed as he exited the facility.

Democrats are calling for the facility to shut down. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Sen. Maggie Hassan speaks with Sen. Andy Kim during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The committee is meeting to advance a reconciliation package increasing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's and U.S. Customs and Border Protection through a simple-majority vote process. DHS denied the claims of "deplorable" conditions, saying that detainees are "provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries.

"A Mobile police officer involved in two previous controversial incidents is now under internal investigation over a social media post containing profanity direcA Mobile County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against former Mobile County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Daniel Holifield, charging him with ThefPENSACOLA, Fla. -- Homeless individuals in Alabama are being dropped off in Escambia County by Orange Beach Police.

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced a Special Primary Election for Alabama State Senate Districts 25 and 26 following a ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of ApA Baldwin County man with a lengthy history of DUI arrests is back behind bars. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Herman Lambeth left a court-ord





mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Green card update: Applicants face new questions after major DHS changeSome applicants faced new questions in interviews Tuesday, while others saw no change in light of the USCIS memo.

Read more »

DHS Secretary Mullin Considers Cutting Customs Screening in Sanctuary CitiesDHS Secretary Mullin is considering cutting customs screening in sanctuary cities as a response to their refusal to allow federal law enforcement to take custody of illegal immigrants.

Read more »

DOJ Sues Four States for Denying Undercover License Plates to ICE, DHS AgentsThe Justice Department filed lawsuits Wednesday against Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington, alleging the states violated the Constitution by refusing to provide confidential license plates to federal law enforcement agencies while continuing to issue them to state and local law enforcement.

Read more »

DHS Secretary Claims Plans Underway to Stop Intl Flights from Sanctuary CitiesDHS Secretary Mullin threatened to stop processing international flights in sanctuary cities in response to protests.

Read more »