Riot Police Officer Sparks Outrage in Spain After Shoving Protester to Ground

A riot police officer has sparked outrage in Spain after being seen in footage shoving a protester to the ground from behind while she walked along the street. Authorities in Valencia are now investigating the incident after the 68-year-old former teacher was left with a broken nose and a cut to her chin following the push.

A riot police officer has sparked outrage in Spain after being seen in footage shoving a protester to the ground from behind while she walked along the street.

Authorities in Valencia are now investigating the incident after the 68-year-old former teacher was left with a broken nose and a cut to her chin following the push. Footage of the demonstration showed the unnamed woman protesting peacefully alongside hundreds of other teachers who rallied outside Valencia's Ministry of Education on Sunday. They were demanding better working conditions as part of an indefinite strike that began on May 11.

But as she made her way down the busy street in a green t-shirt, a member of the riot police, donning a helmet and black uniform, was seen barging into her with force -seemingly without provocation. Valencian government delegate Pilar Bernabe, who also serves as the left-wing PSOE's secretary for equality, condemned the incident as 'unacceptable.

' 'We will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened and establish where responsibility lies. 'Protecting the right to protest safely must take precedence above all else. According to local reports, the retired teacher has sued the officer over the incident. She was treated for her injuries at a local health centre on Sunday and was later discharged, it is understood.

Tensions at the demonstrations initially escalated after police moved against a group of protesters who threatened to temporarily block one of the city's main thoroughfares, Avenida Pio XII. Later on in the evening, fury was sparked once again when officers dragged protesters from the Ministry's front steps as they attempted to stage a sit-in.

Thousands of teachers have taken to the streets across Spain's Valencia region as a wave of strike action continues to disrupt schools, in what unions say is the biggest education sector protest since the 1980s. Demonstrations have been held in cities including Alicante, Castellon, Elche and Valencia, with large crowds rallying against what teachers describe as worsening working conditions and years of underinvestment in education. The industrial action has already had a major impact on classrooms.

While unions claimed that as many as 90 per cent of public school classes were affected during last month's strike, the regional Ministry of Education put participation at 47 per cent. Union leaders are demanding a raft of reforms, including cuts to administrative workloads, smaller class sizes and increased support for pupils with additional educational needs. Teachers argue that overcrowded classrooms have become the norm, with more than 30 pupils often packed into a single class.

A bitter row has also erupted over pay. Education officials have proposed a phased salary rise that would leave teachers around €75 a month better off within three years. But unions have rejected the offer outright, insisting it does little to make up for what they say has been two decades of falling wages in real terms and a steady erosion of teachers' spending power





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain Riot Police Protester Valencia Teacher Strike

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG Celebrations Turn Sour as Fans Clash with Riot PoliceParis Saint-Germain's Champions League victory celebrations turned into chaos as fans clashed with riot police, resulting in two deaths and nearly 200 injuries. The situation continued to deteriorate, with cars being set on fire, monuments and buildings being damaged, and shops being looted.

Read more »

Mikie Sherrill’s state police riot in Newark is a national disgraceNew Jersey state troopers meant to protect Newark protesters from ICE are violently shredding the First Amendment instead.

Read more »

Police Officer Loses Harassment Case After Fatal Prank Call by ColleaguesA Police Scotland constable who suffered a mental breakdown following a malicious prank call from colleagues has lost his tribunal case against the force. The tribunal found the discharge was justified.

Read more »

San Francisco police officer, suspect, critically injured in shooting following chaseA statement from the San Francisco Police Officers Association said the officer is expected to survive.

Read more »