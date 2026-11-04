Riot Platforms Liquidates 79% of Bitcoin Holdings for $28 Billion AI Deal

Riot Platforms Inc sold 10,599 BTC to fund a $28 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Anthropic, shifting focus from mining to high-performance computing leases.

Riot Platforms Inc has officially confirmed the liquidation of 10,599 BTC, representing 79% of its total cryptocurrency holdings. This massive divestment was executed to finance a historic 15-year agreement valued at $28 billion for AI infrastructure development. The move marks a definitive pivot for the company away from traditional cryptocurrency mining toward high-performance computing leases.

The Core $28 Billion Strategic Shift

Riot Platforms Inc completed the sale of its Bitcoin assets during the third quarter of 2026 to capitalize on new opportunities in the artificial intelligence sector. The primary driver for this strategic reallocation is a long-term partnership with Frontier AI Lab, which is also known as the Anthropic laboratory. The initial cost of this landmark contract is estimated at $28 billion, with average annual rent at the start projected at approximately $1.8 billion.

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The agreement involves leasing ready-made sites and capacities, specifically powered land leases totaling 910 MW at the Corsicana campus in Texas. This facility will serve as the backbone for high-performance computing needs required by the AI partner. By securing this infrastructure, Riot Platforms Inc aims to stabilize revenue streams through predictable long-term contracts rather than volatile mining rewards.

Financial Details and Asset Liquidation

The total volume of cryptocurrency sold by Riot Platforms Inc over the first nine months of the year reached 20,264 BTC. The company received approximately $1.5 billion from these transactions, which were directed entirely toward financing the major technological shift described above. This aggressive selling strategy allowed the company to raise significant capital without incurring traditional debt.

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Despite the heavy selling, the company's financial performance remained resilient during the reporting period. Riot Platforms Inc reported quarterly revenue from cryptocurrency mining that fell by 28% to $116 million. However, the company still managed to mine 1,637 BTC during this timeframe. Total quarterly revenue held at $181.4 million, which represents a 1% increase year-over-year and outpaced market forecasts.

Net profit for the quarter amounted to $4.03 million. The company also returned 5,821 BTC from collateral alongside its partner, Coinbase. Riot Platforms Inc ended the quarter with free liquidity of $950.2 million, a figure that includes cash and the remainder of its cryptocurrency holdings.

Stakeholder Positions and Executive Strategy

Riot Platforms Inc CEO Jason Les stated that the agreement is structured as a triple-net lease. Under these terms, the client, Anthropic, is responsible for purchasing and maintaining the computing equipment. This specific structure reduces construction costs for Riot Platforms Inc by roughly half compared to standard Tier 3 data centers.

CEO Jason Les emphasized that this cost efficiency allows the company to avoid issuing new shares. By avoiding equity issuance, Riot Platforms Inc prevents the dilution of existing investors' stakes. This approach protects shareholder value while securing the necessary capital for expansion into the data center segment.

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The strategic partner, Frontier AI Lab, benefits from the pre-built infrastructure provided by Riot Platforms Inc. This arrangement accelerates the deployment of AI capabilities by removing the delay associated with constructing data centers from the ground up. The partnership represents a convergence of legacy crypto mining assets with modern AI computing demands.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The immediate impact of this deal is a massive expansion in Riot Platforms Inc's total controlled capacity. Taking into account other projects, the company's total long-term revenue in the data center segment has reached $38 billion. The total controlled capacity now stands at 1,151 MW, significantly enhancing the company's utility as a power provider and infrastructure manager.

The balance sheet currently retains 2,418 BTC. Riot Platforms Inc has indicated that this remaining amount may also be sold in the fourth quarter to finance further construction in Texas. This suggests that the liquidation process is ongoing and tied directly to construction milestones.

Riot shares reacted to the session open with a sharp jump to $16.20. Following this initial volatility, the stock stabilized in the $15.45-$15.50 range. The company is holding positions on elevated volumes as the market assesses the long-term viability of the $28 billion AI infrastructure deal. Investors are closely monitoring the execution of the Corsicana campus project as a key indicator of success for this new business model.