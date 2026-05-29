Riot Fest's Wonderfully Chaotic 2026 Lineup Boasts Alanis Morissette, Morrissey, Nas, and More

The 2026 Riot Fest lineup is here with Alanis Morissette, Morrissey, Nas, Tweny One Pilots, Elvis Costello, and more set to play the Chicago event.

Mariano Regidor/Getty Images; Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images The annual punk blowout — which returns to Douglas Park Sept. 18 through 20 — always features a wildly eclectic lineup, and this year is no different.

Morissette and Tool are among the headliners, alongside Pierce the Veil and Twenty One Pilots. Other big-name acts include Iggy Pop, Pixies, the All-American Rejects, Bright Eyes, Santigold, Descendents, and Patti Smith. , the reunion outfit comprising original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock, plus Carter , filling in for Johnny Rotten.

But Rotten will also be at Riot Fest, performing with his other band, Riot Fest hasn’t released the full schedule yet, so it’s unclear if the two groups will be performing on the same day. But the fact that they were placed right next to each other on the poster — especially withWhat the Hell Is Going on With Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert?

As for the rest of the Riot Fest lineup, it features a comprehensive mix of old favorites and exciting newcomers from across the punk, hardcore, emo, pop-punk, alt-rock, rap, indie, and metal spectrum. Additional performers include Social Distortion, Rise Against, Bad Religion, Taking Back Sunday, Mom Jeans, Twin Peak,s Angine de Poitrine, the Beths, Tricky, Motion City Soundtrack, 3Oh!3, Gwar, Bowling for Soup, This is Lorelei, Batmobile, Yard Act, Afroman, Slick Rick, Violet Grohl, and Soul Glo.

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