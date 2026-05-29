Riot Fest 2026 Lineup Announced: Tool, Twenty One Pilots, and More

The 2026 Riot Fest lineup has been announced, featuring a diverse mix of punk, pop, hip-hop, and new wave acts. Headliners include Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, and Alanis Morissette.

The 2026 Riot Fest lineup has been announced, featuring a diverse mix of punk, pop, hip-hop, and new wave acts. Headliners include Tool , Twenty One Pilots , Pierce the Veil, and Alanis Morissette .

The festival will take place in Chicago's Douglass Park from September 18-20 and will also feature sets from Rise Against, Social Distortion, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Nas, and the All-American Rejects. Among the classic new wave/punk acts on tap this year are Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Pixies, Patti Smith and her Band, Sugar, the Sex Pistols, Public Image Ltd., Tricky, and more.

The lineup also features the super buzzy mysterious polka dot-wearing math rock duo Angine de Poitrine and the first live Chicago performance by Violet Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl. In addition to the Bob Mould-led Sugar hitting the stage following a nearly 30-year hiatus, Riot Fest will bring together punk icons the Sex Pistols - featuring Frank Carter (Gallows) on vocals - and former Pistols lead singer John Lydon's PiL; Lydon has not performed with the Pistols since 2008 and he's been loudly critical of the band's decision to carry on with Carter, dismissing their live shows as 'a joke'.

The lineup also features a number of acts making their Riot Fest debut, including Tool, Twenty One Pilots, and Morissette, as well as a number of classic acts returning to the fest, including Smith, Pop, the Pixies, and Costello. The festival is set to be a must-see event for music lovers, with a diverse lineup that promises to deliver something for everyone





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Riot Fest Twenty One Pilots Tool Pierce The Veil Alanis Morissette

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