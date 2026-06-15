Rio Uribe’s Second Act

Discover Rio Uribe's journey from Gypsy Sport to Rio, embracing inclusivity, sustainability, and Latino culture in his bold fashion relaunch.

found himself engulfed in the throes of cancel culture when groups began to hound him online over the name of his brand. The term gypsy has long been used as a racial slur against the Roma people of northern India.

“Gypsy Sport started in 2012 as a blog online, and eventually I started making clothing,” he said. “I was able to grow from baseball hats to T-shirts to hoodies, and then got into cut-and-sew. It was a really great experience growing the brand, but in the COVID era, around end of 2019/early 2020, we started receiving a lot of comments online and emails with negative reactions to the name of the brand.

”He never intended the brand name to be offensive to anyone. In fact, he said Gypsy Sport is a breed of horse and “I thought it was a great name. ”When the online backlash started, he initially shrugged it off, “but after an entire year of negative comments and a lot of hate and attacks online on TikTok and Instagram, we decided to reach out to a couple of organizations from the Roma community.

” Although they were sympathetic and understood the name was not intended to be a slight against their race, they warned him that if he continued to operate under Gypsy Sport, he should be prepared for the criticism to continue.

“We weren’t prepared for a name change at the time,” he said. “Everything was copyrighted and registered and it would have cost a lot and taken a lot of time — and we were barely hanging on. ”.

“It was a pretty big moment for me,” he said, “because my first job was at Urban Outfitters at 16 and the first pop-up for the collaboration was going to be at the same store I worked at as a kid, so it was a full-circle moment. ” But when the Gypsy Sport x Urban Outfitters hit stores, the online vitriol began to be directed to the retailer.

“The product was selling well,” Uribe claimed. “But they had to discontinue the collaboration because of the brand name, and that was a gigantic reality check for me because I thought I was going in a great direction, hitting more mainstream audiences — and the clothes were selling. But people were throwing eggs at the windows of Urban Outfitters.

” Uribe said he couldn’t imagine spending the rest of his life trying to defend his brand name, so he made the decision to discontinue it. But that’s not the end of the story. In 2024, Uribe regrouped and decided to rebrand and relaunch. He reached out to his customers through a poll asking for suggestions for the name, and the number-one choice was Rio.

“I felt like putting my name on the brand would be the most responsible thing — I couldn’t be attacked for that — so in 2025, we relaunched as Rio,” he said. Uribe said the collection has some similarities with Gypsy Sport but also moves the needle forward.

“The three keys that are the crossover are the gender fluidity of the product. There’s also a reference to Latino or Chicano aesthetics, which is my culture. And then we were predominantly sustainable as Gypsy Sport and now we are moving into natural and reusable fabrics,” he said. Beyond that, there’s more focus on cut-and-sew product at Rio, he said, and it’s more intentional in design.

Core pieces include some of the items that had performed so well at Urban Outfitters such as the Bomba, a West Coast version of a puffer; a miniskirt, and a wide-leg barrel jean, along with basics such as tank tops.titled “A Poem and a Protest. ” It celebrated Latino culture through fashion, music, performance and art and was open to the public.

“I think we had over 3,000 guests in attendance,” Uribe said. “It was the biggest thing I’ve ever done, or been to, and it was a very validating relaunch. ” The collection is nearly exclusively direct-to-consumer with two wholesale accounts outside the U.S.: a specialty store in Japan named Great, and Boon the Shop, the department store in South Korea. But Uribe has bigger ambitions and on Monday he will launch the first campaign for Rio.

Shot in L.A. by Harry Eelman and styled by Cesar Alvarez, it features Latino models from diverse backgrounds and reflects the people and communities that have long defined his work.

“I like to represent alternative Latinos,” he said, “not the stereotypical style. We like grunge, we like punk music, we also like theater and queer parties — we’re very diverse. I never want Latinos to look like a monolith so it’s part of my responsibility to celebrate a diverse range of Latinos in my campaigns and shows. ” The campaign will be posted on the Rio website as well as on the brand’s social media channels.

“I know photo campaigns are kind of passe, but we are supporting the campaign with all of the TikTok content and social media content as well,” he said. “Because we are relaunching, I think people need to see something to understand the brand, as opposed to a fashion show. ” That’s not to say Uribe has completely abandoned the fashion show route and he plans to show Rio in New York in September as he works to rebuild the business.

Uribe, who is based in L.A. , said he has learned the hard way that fashion is fickle and people change quickly.

“You literally are one day in and one day out,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a walk in the park but it’s like starting all over. So I’m not trying to rush anything. I’m more focused on slow growth and long-term loyal customers.

”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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