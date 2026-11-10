Rio Ngumoha Targets Ballon d'Or After England Nations League Call-Up

Liverpool and England winger Rio Ngumoha, 18, is the youngest player in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad for Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Rio Ngumoha, the 18-year-old Liverpool and England winger, is back in the squad with the senior players, and this time he is comfortable in the company of his older teammates. Speaking to journalists at England's base at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground, Ngumoha reflected on how far he has come since his early childhood football days. He is the youngest player in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad for this week's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Ngumoha is already a full international and is close to a first Three Lions start. His talent was obvious at a very young age, to the point that his older brother, James, gave up school to coach him. Harry Kane, the England captain, is 15 years older than Ngumoha, which underlines the gap in experience between the teenager and the senior group he now trains with.

Also read Our Fantasy Draft With Europe's Top Players Ahead Of UEFA Nations League

How Ngumoha Overcame Early Fear on the Pitch

Ngumoha said he was about five or six years old when he first played for a local team and was placed alongside older boys. He recalled that he scored an assist and could hear his mother cheering from the touchline, but the realisation that he was playing against older children left him shaken. He said he started crying and walked off the pitch because he felt scared of the older players around him.

Looking back, Ngumoha says that experience has shaped his mindset. After his senior debut games, he said he realised he could have competed with the older players he had once feared. He added that he has toughened up a bit since those early days, and he now believes his confidence is one of the biggest changes in his game.

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His style of play reflects that confidence. Ngumoha said he is quite fearless on the ball and will always try to beat his man if an opportunity presents itself. He credited his development to playing in cages near his home in East London, where he said he was encouraged to play with freedom. He also said that at Chelsea and later at Liverpool, coaches let him play without restraint.

Ngumoha Sets Out Ambitions and Reasons for Leaving Chelsea

Ngumoha has openly said he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, the sport's top individual award. Asked about Harry Kane's chances of winning the honour, he called it a big thing and said he would like to achieve it himself. He added that he believes he can do it, even though he has made fewer than 20 senior starts so far.

Ngumoha's rise was highlighted during England's summer tour in the United States. He played the second half of England's 1-0 World Cup warm-up win over New Zealand in Tampa, when he was 17, and was regarded as the best winger on the pitch by the end of the match. He later trained at the Florida pre-camp, although he was not included in the provisional 55-man World Cup list. He said he had known before the camp that he could not go to the World Cup, so he chose to use the camp to prove himself and to play with expression.

Ngumoha also explained his decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool. He joined Chelsea's academy at the age of eight but left at 15 to join Liverpool. He said he felt he needed a new challenge and that Liverpool offered him a clear pathway into the first team. He said the plan set out for him was straightforward and that the choice was a no-brainer, adding that it has been the right decision so far.

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Family Background and Life Beyond Football

Ngumoha was raised in East London by his mother and his brother James. He has said that football gave the family a way to shield him from crime and other dangers in their area, and that the sport became an escape route for him. Those family roots remain central to how he approaches his career.

Away from the pitch, Ngumoha still shows a lighter side. He named Nando's as his favourite meal and said he would choose sweet potatoes, four boneless thighs, peri-peri and garlic bread. He joked that the restaurant should offer him a sponsorship, referring to the Nando's Black Card. The card gives the holder and up to four guests complimentary food for one year, which Ngumoha suggested would be a fitting perk for a player with his future ahead of him.