Rio Ferdinand Accused of Sportswashing After Visiting Tanzania with Controversial Government

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has been accused of sportswashing after appearing to support Tanzania's controversial government, following a visit to the country with culture and sports minister Paul Makonda, who was sanctioned by the US government for human rights abuses. Ferdinand's appearance could be seen as rehabilitating Tanzania's international image while the government faces no accountability for recent human rights violations, prompting calls from Amnesty International UK for Ferdinand to speak out against the situation.

Former Man United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has been accused of sportswashing after appearing to support Tanzania 's controversial government. Ferdinand, 47, was reportedly hosted on a visit to the country by culture and sports minister Paul Makonda, who the US government sanctioned in 2020 for 'gross violations of human rights'.

Among the accusations levelled at Makonda, he has reportedly launched anti-gay crackdowns in the past, including a surveillance squad dedicated to hunting down gay people in Tanzania. Makonda's wife was also banned by the US government and speaking about his actions, they said: 'He has been implicated in oppression of the political opposition, crackdowns on freedom of expression and association, and the targeting of marginalised individuals.

' At a reception following his arrival in the country, which generated much fanfare and saw the former United defender draped in a Tanzanian flag, Ferdinand had referred to Makonda as 'my good friend Paul'





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Rio Ferdinand Sportswashing Tanzania Culture And Sports Minister Paul Makonda Anti-Gay Crackdowns Gay People Political Opposition Free Expression And Association Marginalised Individuals Showcasing African Football Development Sportwashing Human Rights Violations

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Rio Ferdinand Accused of Sportswashing After Visiting Tanzania with Controversial GovernmentFormer Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has been accused of sportswashing after appearing to support Tanzania's controversial government, following a visit to the country with culture and sports minister Paul Makonda, who was sanctioned by the US government for human rights abuses. Ferdinand's appearance could be seen as rehabilitating Tanzania's international image while the government faces no accountability for recent human rights violations, prompting calls from Amnesty International UK for Ferdinand to speak out against the situation.

Read more »