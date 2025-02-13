Rio de Janeiro Carnival Factory Fire Injures 10, Threatens Preparations

A fire at a factory producing Carnival costumes in Rio de Janeiro has injured 10 people and raised concerns about the city's upcoming Carnival celebrations.

A fire ripped through a factory in Rio de Janeiro that produces Carnival costumes, leaving 10 people hospitalized and casting a shadow over preparations for the city's iconic celebration. The blaze, which erupted early Wednesday morning while workers were asleep, sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters battled the flames for hours, rescuing 21 people from the burning building.

Eight victims remain in serious condition with burns to their airways after inhaling toxic smoke, while two are reported to be stable.The Maximus factory, one of the most used by samba schools in the lower divisions, was completely destroyed. The state's civil defense has closed off the factory and its annex building as the fire caused significant structural damage, raising concerns about potential collapse. The incident has left samba schools scrambling, with several expressing their concern over the impact on Carnival preparations. Imperio Serrano, one samba school affected by the fire, stated their priority is the safety of those involved and promised further updates regarding the damage. Liga RJ, an association of samba schools, also voiced their worries, calling the fire a direct blow to Carnival planning and the entire production chain. They announced plans to convene an extraordinary general assembly to assess the situation. Rio's Labor Prosecutor’s Office has launched an inquiry into the factory's working conditions, prompted by reports of workers, including teenagers, sleeping on-site and allegations of exploitative labor practices. This tragedy echoes a similar incident in 2011 when a fire destroyed months' worth of preparations at a warehouse complex used by Rio's top 12 Carnival schools





CARNIVAL FIRE RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT LABOR PRACTICES

