Rinse, wash, screen: Anchorage and Colorado firefighters take on cancer risk

Fire departments across the country are changing how they eat, train and clean up because of cancer risks.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Fire departments across the country are changing how they eat, train and clean up because of cancer risk s.

“We’re exposed continually to the lingering effects of carcinogens in the fire station,” said Chief Doug Schrage of the Anchorage Fire Department. “We back the fire trucks in, the carcinogens are entrained in our gear and in the hose and in our equipment. ” The American Cancer Society classifies firefighting as a cancer-causing profession , with firefighters facing higher rates of diagnosis and death than the general population.

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Andy Mullen, one of the firefighters Schrage helped train, died from brain and kidney cancer in 2010.

“I’m traumatized by that even today,” Schrage said. “I was responsible for his safety, and he was exposed to very strong dosages of carcinogens. ” Andy Mullen’s story and the other six line-of-duty deaths affect the department’s prevention efforts today.

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“Their names are engraved on the side of our challenge coins,” Schrage said, adding that now, the firefighters “are very focused on cancer prevention. ” Anchorage firefighters rinse off right after a fire and wash their turnout gear. They restore and repack the rigs, and each firefighter has two sets of gear to rotate between. Schrage said these rituals help to eliminate the length of time that cancer-causing chemicals remain in and on the gear.

Colorado departments use yearly screenings Mark Livingston, Colorado’s Firefighter Cancer Support Network director, said firefighters in his state face the same risk.

“A lot of guys don’t ever see retirement because they’re faced with dying from cancer or getting sick from cancer,” Livingston said. That motivated how Adams County Fire Rescue operates. Livingston said firefighters there receive yearly physicals.

“It’s very important for firefighters to have screening done at least once a year, not just through your primary care physician,” Livingston said. Firefighters there receive screenings that include ultrasounds, hearing and vision checks and body composition measurements. Screenings in Anchorage Anchorage firefighters also receive screenings.

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“Several of our firefighters have, as a result of this, learned that they have early stages of cancer, and they’ve been able to get treatment and continue working,” Schrage said. His experiences as a fire professional shape the goal he has today.

“That has elevated my responsibility as a leader to make sure that we are doing everything possible that we can do to prevent another Andy Mullen story,” Schrage said. New ventilation system expected The Anchorage Fire Department is expecting a new ventilation system in the coming weeks, Schrage said. The equipment strips cancer-causing toxins out of the air and gear and should be running by spring. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com