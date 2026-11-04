Rings of Power Showrunner Clarifies Connection to Hunt for Gollum

Patrick McKay explains how The Rings of Power season 3 and The Hunt for Gollum film coexist in Middle-earth despite separate rights and timelines.

Patrick McKay, co-creator and co-showrunner of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has addressed speculation regarding the narrative relationship between Amazon's upcoming third season and the forthcoming film The Hunt for Gollum. McKay confirmed that while both projects exist within the same fictional universe, they operate as distinct entities with separate rights holders and different chronological settings in Middle-earth. The television series returns to Prime Video on November 11, followed by the theatrical release of The Hunt for Gollum on December 17, 2027.

Rights and Timeline Separation

The two major releases belong to different studios due to complex licensing arrangements that divide the intellectual property. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. retain the rights to the feature films, while Amazon Studios controls the television adaptation. This legal and structural separation ensures that The Rings of Power and The Hunt for Gollum remain independent productions without shared creative oversight or mandatory narrative integration.

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Furthermore, the stories take place in vastly different eras of Tolkien's history. The Rings of Power is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, focusing on the forging of the rings. In contrast, The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled for the Third Age, occurring thousands of years later as Gandalf and Aragorn search for the creature before Sauron's forces can locate him first.

Conversation Between Projects

Despite the lack of direct narrative links, McKay described the relationship between the series and the film as being in conversation with one another. He stated that there is ample room in Middle-earth for multiple interpretations, noting that over seventy-five years, numerous artists have adapted the material through films, animations, and books. McKay views the new projects as companion pieces that sit alongside previous adaptations rather than replacing them.

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McKay compared this dynamic to Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, which are not sequels but share a thematic connection through the same director. This approach allows both the television series and the upcoming film to explore different aspects of the lore without contradicting each other or requiring viewers to watch one to understand the other.

Casting and Creative Teams

The Hunt for Gollum features a cast that includes returning actors and new additions to the franchise. Andy Serkis reprises his role as Gollum and also serves as the director for the film. Peter Jackson is attached as a producer, ensuring continuity with the cinematic legacy of the earlier trilogies.

Returning characters include Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. The film also introduces new actors such as Jamie Dornan as Strider or Aragorn, Kate Winslet as Marigold, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Seren. This blend of legacy talent and fresh faces supports the story's setting in a later age of Middle-earth.

Rings of Power Season Three Details

The third season of The Rings of Power begins five years after the events of the previous season. The narrative picks up with Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, in the process of forging the One Ring while his armies conquer territory. Gandalf, portrayed by Daniel Weyman, leads a resistance effort against the villain's expanding influence.

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Key characters returning to the series include Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, and Sophia Nomvete as Disa. A new character named Marnûkh, an orc who has defected from Sauron's forces, adds complexity to the resistance narrative. Meanwhile, a civil war is poised to erupt in the island kingdom of Númenor, adding political tension to the fantasy conflict.

Future Franchise Releases

McKay and co-showrunner J.D. Payne have indicated that the third season serves as a new entry point for audiences due to the significant time jump. The season moves directly into the War of the Elves and Sauron, providing self-contained storytelling that does not require prior knowledge of other adaptations. This strategy allows the franchise to maintain momentum with multiple releases without forcing a single continuous timeline across all media.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season three premieres with a four-episode block on November 11 on Prime Video. The Hunt for Gollum will release in theaters on December 17, 2027. Fans can engage with these separate stories independently, as neither project demands the consumption of the other for full comprehension or enjoyment.