The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 4 follows Sauron's strategic surrender to Ar-Pharazôn. Explore the creators' plans for corruption and the political fallout.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 4 will explore Sauron's calculated surrender to Ar-Pharazôn. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne confirm the Dark Lord chose manipulation over immediate combat after forging the One Ring in the season 3 finale.

Sauron Chooses Manipulation Over Battle

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne explained that Sauron recognized a direct confrontation with Ar-Pharazôn and the Númenórean army would result in a Pyrrhic victory. The showrunners noted that defeating the enemy through battle would be a short-term gain that potentially leaves Sauron weakened. Instead, he decided to play the long game to achieve total dominance. He aims to co-opt and corrupt the enemy rather than destroy them through violence.

Also read Rings of Power S3 Finale Sauron Forges One Ring and Surrenders to Pharazon

Why Ar-Pharazôn Accepts the Surrender

Ar-Pharazôn believes he has defeated the enemy after Sauron bends the knee. The King laughed at the surrender, viewing it as a complete triumph for Númenor. This moment contrasts with the skepticism of the Elves who witnessed the event. Galadriel, Celeborn, Gil-galad, and Elrond remain wary of Sauron's sudden change in behavior.

Immortality of the Maiar Explains Survival

The characters cannot kill Sauron because he is a Maiar, a being of immense spiritual power. Previous attempts by Orcs to destroy him failed, resulting in his return as a black goo monster. This immortality allows him to surrender without fear of permanent death. The creators emphasize that this nature makes him a dangerous improviser who waits for opponents to lower their guard.

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Future Episodes Focus on Political Corruption

Season 4 begins with the question of how to handle a surrendered demigod. The narrative explores the ethical dilemma of keeping Sauron in custody. This setup allows the story to delve into the political corruption of Númenor. Sauron intends to twist the empire from within using its own flaws against it. His earlier interactions with Ar-Pharazôn revealed the King's susceptibility to such influence.

Prime Video Confirms Fifth Season Plan

Prime Video announced the continuation of the series before the season 3 finale aired. This decision ensures viewers see the resolution of the cliffhanger. The showrunners have outlined a five-season plan for the overarching story. Season 4 serves as the penultimate chapter in this structured narrative arc.