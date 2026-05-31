Rings of Power Season 4 Could Finally Bring Morgoth to Life

With season 4 production approaching, the series may deliver First Age flashbacks featuring the Dark Lord Morgoth.

Prime Video is less than a year away from beginning production on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 4, a development that bodes well for fans hoping to see more of Morgoth in the series.

The third season of this Amazon prequel is set to premiere in November 2026, but season 4 has yet to receive an official greenlight. Despite this, it is highly unlikely that Prime will deviate from its original five-season plan for Rings of Power, so showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are preparing to start filming in early 2027. With season 4 all but guaranteed, the upcoming season 3 can fully commit to advancing this next phase of the story.

Season 3 will pick up after a several-year time jump, diving into the most intense years of the War of the Elves and Sauron. This period sees the Dark Lord finally beginning to forge his One Ring, which he will use to control the Seven and Nine rings created with Celebrimbor in season 2. Based on J.R. R. Tolkien's timeline and the series' established pacing, season 3 is likely to end with Sauron being captured and taken to Númenor.

This sets up season 4 to revolve around Sauron's corruption of the island kingdom and its ultimate downfall-a pivotal moment in Second Age lore that Rings of Power has been building toward for some time. Sauron's manipulations in Eregion will seem minor compared to what he accomplishes in Númenor, where he successfully persuades the islanders to worship his former master, Morgoth.

During the events of Rings of Power, Morgoth is imprisoned in the void and cannot physically return to Middle-earth, so he will not appear as a character in season 4. However, Sauron uses his old master's name to manipulate the Númenóreans, and this is sure to be depicted on screen. As seen in the first two seasons, tensions are high in Númenor, largely due to resentment toward the Elves.

Sauron convinces the Númenóreans that the Valar and Eru Ilúvatar have withheld immortality from them, claiming that Morgoth's goal was to free Men from death and grant them eternal life. He establishes a temple in Númenor in the Dark Lord's honor. Sauron does this not out of loyalty but because he knows the Númenóreans are more likely to revere him as a humble servant of Morgoth than to worship him directly.

Through this false representation, he manipulates his new cult followers as he pleases. Given that Rings of Power has delved into Sauron's psychological and emotional motivations, season 4 will likely explore his perspective on and relationship with Morgoth more deeply. This provides a valuable opportunity to finally depict some of Morgoth's reign on screen, perhaps through flashbacks. While Sauron is the primary antagonist of The Lord of the Rings, he is relatively insignificant compared to Morgoth.

Morgoth was a Valar-essentially a demi-god-with power far exceeding Sauron's. Fans of Tolkien's works have long desired to see First Age stories brought to the screen, but adaptation rights have made this challenging. Season 1 offered a glimpse of Morgoth's shadow but stopped short of showing the character. Season 4 may be the perfect chance to make Morgoth more than an unseen force of the past.

Key scenes exploring the differing ideologies of Morgoth and Sauron could be included. Only time will tell, but the current trajectory gives reason for hope





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