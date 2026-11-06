Rings of Power Season 3 Returns November 11 With Sauron and Galadriel at Center

Prime Video's Rings of Power returns November 11 with a darker story centered on Sauron and Galadriel's fraught bond, cast members say.

Prime Video will premiere Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on November 11, with the relationship between Sauron and Galadriel moving to the center of the story. The series, which has built a large fanbase over its earlier seasons, is returning with a darker tone and rising stakes for its characters.

Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark, the actors who play Sauron and Galadriel, have both discussed how the bond between their characters will develop. Fans have been eagerly looking for any new details about the season, and cast members say the show has really come into its own as it heads into its third year.

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Sauron and Galadriel Relationship Drives Season 3 Story

The core of Season 3 is the deepening relationship between Sauron and Galadriel, which Vickers says enters a more distant and tense phase. The relationship sits at the heart of the series, and the new season is expected to push it even further.

Vickers says Sauron begins Season 3 isolated and frustrated because Galadriel is now beyond his reach. He described the close of Season 2 as Sauron signaling that a door was still open, only for Galadriel to shut it in a more eloquent way.

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Vickers also noted that Sauron has no real partner in crime, since Galadriel is no longer aligned with him and he has lost his working relationship with Celebrimbor. He argued that Sauron angered Galadriel before killing another character, and that his inability to control her leaves him frustrated. Vickers framed Galadriel as the figure who represents good.

Clark Offers a Different View of Their Old Bond

Morfydd Clark argues that Sauron is not solely responsible for the distance between the two characters. Her view places part of the tension on the long gap between them rather than on Sauron alone.

Clark described Sauron as the big elephant in the room, but said he is not necessarily the main problem. She explained that Sauron and Galadriel have been apart for so long, and are so old, that they must rediscover who they are before their relationship can move forward.

Clark also said she finds old love deeply romantic, a framing she linked to the strange romantic weight the story carries. Vickers emphasizes Sauron's isolation and loss of control, while Clark emphasizes time, distance, and the need to rebuild a shared identity.

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Season 3 Premiere Date and What Viewers Can Expect

Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on November 11, giving viewers a fixed date to plan around. The season is set to show Sauron facing rejection and rising stakes, which the source describes as a darker direction for the series.

Because Sauron starts the season isolated and unable to control Galadriel, his rejection is likely to shape the choices that follow in the story. Viewers who have followed the series since its earlier seasons can expect the Sauron and Galadriel storyline to take center stage from the first episode.