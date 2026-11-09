Rings of Power Season 3 Predictions: War, Greed, and Gandalf's Return

Analyze key developments for Rings of Power season 3 including Saurons deception, Durin IIIs sacrifice, and Pharazon's coup. Expert breakdown of major plot points.

Amazon Prime Video's is preparing to launch its third season, promising a dramatic escalation in the conflict between the free peoples of Middle-earth and the rising shadow of evil. The series is set to depict the official commencement of the War of the Elves and Sauron, a pivotal chapter in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium that has been meticulously foreshadowed since the premiere. Viewers can expect high-stakes battles, the tragic creation of the One Ring, and the dark transformation of beings who will become the terrifying Ringwraiths.

Sauron Deceives Celebrimbor

Sauron executes his most calculated deception in Season 2 by manipulating Celebrimbor, the proud and talented Elven smith of Eregion. Disguising himself as Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, Sauron exploits Celebrimbor's desire for recognition and his isolation from the outside world. This guise allows Sauron to convince the smith that he is an envoy from the Valar, sent to help create artifacts of great power to preserve beauty and order in Middle-earth.

Also read Amazon Confirms Rings of Power Season 3 Releases 4 Episodes at Once on Nov 11, 2026

Together, they forge the Seven Rings for the Dwarves and the Nine Rings for Men. Sauron uses his own blood in the crafting of the Nine Rings, a dark ritual that binds their wearers to his will. However, Celebrimbor, though flattered and enchanted, retains enough wisdom to eventually break free from Sauron's control. He realizes the truth too late, witnessing Eregion under siege and failing to prevent the Nine Rings from falling into Sauron's hands.

The friendship between Annatar and Celebrimbor ends in tragedy. In Season 3, Celebrimbor is expected to face slow torture and eventual murder at the hands of his former ally. This brutal conclusion underscores the devastating cost of Sauron's manipulation and sets the stage for the broader war that will consume the continent.

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Durin III's Fatal Greed

While Sauron plots in the west, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm face their own internal crisis. King Durin III, father of Prince Durin, receives one of the Seven Rings and is immediately corrupted by greed and paranoia. Despite warnings from his son, Durin III begins to mine deeper into the mountains for mithril, ignoring the signs of disturbance beneath the earth.

His obsessive digging awakens an ancient evil: a Balrog that has slumbered for millennia. When the truth of his folly becomes apparent, King Durin III makes the ultimate sacrifice. He leaps into the chasm toward the beast, sealing it back within the depths with his own life. This act marks the beginning of the fall of Khazad-dûm and places the burden of leadership on Durin IV.

The death of King Durin III has profound implications for the Dwarf Kingdom. It signals that the age of prosperity is ending and that greed and greed-driven expansion will lead to destruction. Durin IV must now lead his people against new threats while resisting the allure of the Rings that continue to corrupt their kind.

Pharazon Seizes Power in Númenor

In Númenor, political instability reaches its peak as Ar-Pharazôn, cousin to Queen Míriel, orchestrates a coup. Míriel's compassion toward the Elves of Middle-earth, including lending ships and sailors to aid them, has fueled resentment among the Númenóreans. Pharazôn, a figure of immense prejudice against the Elves, exploits this anger to undermine her rule.

Although he cannot prove that Míriel is unworthy in the eyes of the Valar, Pharazôn leads a rebellion and takes the throne by force. Míriel chooses not to flee, allowing herself to be captured to protect her people from further bloodshed. This shift in power marks a dark turn for Númenor, as Pharazôn's anti-Elven stance aligns more closely with Sauron's interests.

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Elendil and Isildur, key figures loyal to Míriel and the Elves, escape Númenor to establish a new realm in Middle-earth. Their departure leaves a power vacuum in Númenor that Sauron, still operating from the shadows, is poised to exploit. The corruption of Númenor's leadership is a critical step in the downfall of this once-great island kingdom.

Stranger Revealed as Gandalf

The identity of the Stranger, a mysterious figure who crash-landed in Middle-earth in Season 1, is finally revealed in Season 3. Traveled with Nori, a Harfoot, through the region of Rhûn, the Stranger's true nature as Gandalf is unveiled. This revelation connects the disparate storylines and establishes a key ally for the forces of good in the coming war.

Gandalf's presence in Middle-earth is significant, as he will play a crucial role in uniting the Elves, Men, and Dwarves against Sauron. His journey with Nori has prepared him for the challenges ahead, and his wisdom will be essential in navigating the complex political and military landscape of the Second Age.

As Season 3 approaches, the convergence of these storylines promises to deliver the most thrilling installment yet. The creation of the One Ring, the fall of Eregion, the death of King Durin III, the rise of Ar-Pharazôn, and the emergence of Gandalf all contribute to a narrative of epic proportions. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these events will unfold and what they mean for the future of Middle-earth.