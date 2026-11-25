The Rings of Power season 3 ends with Sauron surrendering to King Pharazôn of Númenor. This deceptive move shifts the War of the Elves and Sauron, while Pallando sacrifices himself to turn the tide against Sauron's forces in the season finale.

The finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 delivered a dramatic and deceptive conclusion to the War of the Elves and Sauron. Sauron surrendered to King Pharazôn of Númenor, marking a major victory for the race of Men in a conflict that had previously favored the Elves. This surrender occurred just as the Dark Lord finished forging the One Ring to Rule Them All, forcing the Elves to hide their Three Rings and leaving them vulnerable to the enhanced influence of the Nine and Seven Rings. Despite being outnumbered and cornered, the tide of the battle shifted due to the actions of Gandalf and the Dark Wizard, also known as Pallando.

Sauron Deceives Pharazôn With Surrender

Sauron presented himself on his knees to Pharazôn, a move that the Númenórean King interpreted as a total defeat of the Dark Lord. Pharazôn believed he had won a great victory without even fighting, viewing Sauron as too fearful to continue the war. However, the evil smile on Sauron's face in the final moments revealed a deeper plan. Sauron is a master deceiver, and he identified Pharazôn as a man who would easily accept flattery and grand titles. The Elves, including Gil-galad, Elrond, Galadriel, and Celeborn, recognized the danger immediately. They knew something was wrong but could not stop Pharazôn from embracing this apparent triumph.

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Pharazôn Takes Title Of King Of Men

By surrendering, Sauron ceded the title of King of Men to Pharazôn, a move designed to bring him closer to his target. The War of the Elves and Sauron had moved past simple deception and into open domination on the battlefield. With Númenor joining the fight and Sauron losing a significant portion of his forces, the Dark Lord needed to rely on his greatest skill. He chose to turn on the charm, a strategy that promised doom for Pharazôn and his men in future episodes. The Elves watched helplessly as Pharazôn fully embraced this victory, unaware of the sinister trap being set before their eyes.

Pallando Sacrifices Himself To Save Allies

In Mordor, the fate of the Dark Wizard Pallando took a critical turn during the finale. Sauron offered Pallando one of his Nine Rings, promising to make him a Witch-king that no Man could slay. Pallando accepted the offer, but Gandalf intervened with clever tactics to remove the Ring from his friend's hand. Inspired by Gandalf's determination to spread goodness, Pallando rejoined the side of the good guys. This act freed him from the Dark Lord's influence, allowing him to fight alongside Gandalf against Sauron's Nazgûl. Their teamwork allowed them to throw one of the Ringwraiths from Barad-dûr, but Pallando took a fatal stab to the torso during the battle.

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Soul Ascension Turns Tide Of War

As Pallando died, his soul or essence shot out from his body in an aurora of light that spread across Mordor. When the swirls of color landed on the Dark Wizard's followers from Rhûn, they dropped their weapons and walked away. This positive influence caused Sauron to lose a massive chunk of his army in a single moment, a significant setback for his campaign. Gandalf held his friend as his soul passed back to Valinor, a poignant end to Pallando's journey. The Light from Pallando's sacrifice broke the hold Sauron had over his allies, demonstrating that hope could still prevail in Middle-earth.

Númenor Joins Conflict Changes Balance

The participation of Númenor fundamentally altered the balance of power in the War of the Elves and Sauron. For most of the season, the Elves had been stuck in a terrible, bloody conflict with minimal help from other races. The war had raged for five years by the start of season 3, with Elves facing overwhelming odds. Pharazôn's decision to answer the Elves' call brought the full might of Númenor to the battlefield. This intervention forced Sauron to change his strategy from outright destruction to manipulation. The surrender was not a sign of weakness but a calculated move to infiltrate the heart of Númenor's leadership. This sets the stage for a more insidious threat in the next season.

Elves Recognize Danger But Cannot Act

The Elven leadership knew that Sauron would never give up so easily after completing the One Ring. Gil-galad, Elrond, Galadriel, and Celeborn saw through the deception immediately. Their expressions in the finale made it clear that they trusted nothing about the surrender. They understood that Sauron's greatest weapon was his ability to corrupt those with ambition. Pharazôn's desire for the title of King of Men made him blind to the danger. The Elves realized that nothing they said would keep Pharazôn from fully embracing this victory. This left them with no choice but to watch as the Dark Lord infiltrated Númenor. The stage is now set for a new kind of war, one fought through influence and corruption rather than just open combat.