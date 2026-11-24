Amazon Prime Video has advanced the release of The Lord of the Rings Season 3 episodes 7 and 8 to November 24 at 9 PM ET to avoid conflicts with Thanksgiving and manage spoilers.

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that the final two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 will arrive earlier than originally scheduled. The streaming giant moved the release date for episodes seven and eight forward to November 24, changing the time from the initial plan of November 25.

This strategic rescheduling places the season finale into a nine-hour window, with the episodes dropping worldwide at 9 PM Eastern Time and 6 PM Pacific Time on Monday, November 24. The change ensures that the conclusion of the third season reaches audiences just hours before the United States Thanksgiving holiday begins.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Mirrors Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Galadriel and Marnukh Plotlines

The Lord of the Rings Finale Release Time Shifted

The definitive answer to when viewers can watch the season three conclusion is now confirmed for Monday, November 24, at 9 PM Eastern Time. This specific timestamp replaces the previously communicated date of November 25 at 3 AM Eastern Time. The shift represents a six-hour advancement that moves the premiere from a Wednesday night into the Monday evening slot.

The first six episodes of the third season originally debuted on November 11. The narrative arc of this season has already redefined key moments from J. R. R. Tolkien's legendarium, including the revised explanation for Sauron's creation of the One Ring. While the climactic forging of the ring remains untold, the show has delivered significant action sequences and plot twists that have been widely praised by critics.

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Rings of Power Season 3 Critical Success Factors

The decision to accelerate the release of The Rings of Power season 3 comes amidst record-breaking performance metrics for the series. The third season currently holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any installment in the franchise to date. This critical acclaim suggests that Amazon Prime Video recognizes the show's cultural momentum and wants to capitalize on it before the holiday weekend distractions set in.

Recent episodes, particularly the ending of episode four, have been described as devastating plot twists that resonate deeply with long-time fans. The anticipation for the final act is at an all-time high, with viewers eager to see the culmination of Sauron's descent into evil. This descent is the pivotal moment that precipitates his reign as the Dark Lord of Mordor in the original novel.

Avoiding Thanksgiving Viewership Conflicts

A primary reason for moving the The Lord of the Rings season 3 finale is the competitive television landscape during the American Thanksgiving period. Releasing episodes seven and eight on Wednesday, November 25, at 3 AM would have forced audiences to wake up in the middle of the night. This timing would have directly conflicted with the bumper Thanksgiving lineups offered by traditional television networks and other streaming platforms.

By shifting the premiere to Monday evening, Prime Video positions the show as a major appointment television event before the holiday weekend begins. This strategic move ensures that American audiences have the best possible opportunity to tune in without sleep deprivation or scheduling conflicts with holiday specials. The North American market appears to be the central focus of this scheduling adjustment.

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Managing Spoilers and Marketing Strategy

Another critical factor driving this schedule change is the management of spoilers stemming from the series limited theatrical release. Earlier this week, select screenings occurred in theaters across the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as parts of Europe. Although these screenings were partially canceled in some regions, they served as a major source of plot leakage for the vast majority of global viewers.

Bringing the streaming release forward by six hours helps mitigate the spread of word regarding unexpected plot twists in episodes seven and eight. The chaotic handling of this release schedule has generated significant buzz, suggesting it may be an unorthodox marketing strategy by Amazon Studios. The increased discourse around the show indicates that the sudden change has been a success in capturing public attention.

Global Release Times for International Audiences

Viewers outside the United States will experience the new release times according to their local time zones. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the final two episodes will become available at 2 AM on Tuesday, November 25. This is an earlier slot than the previously planned morning release, allowing UK audiences to start watching before the workday begins.

Most European countries will be able to stream the finale starting at 3 AM on Tuesday, November 25. The shift ensures a near-simultaneous global rollout, maintaining the event status of the premiere. Millions of eyes will be on Amazon's streaming platform as the fantasy series delivers what is being billed as the television event of 2026 so far.