The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 reveals how the Nine Rings grant power and immortality while binding wearers to Sauron through direct obedience.

Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 explores the dark origins of the Nazgûl in episodes one through four. The narrative details how Sauron transforms men into his most feared servants using the Nine Rings. This storyline provides a direct look at the corruption process that J.R.R. Tolkien described in his original works.

Nazgnagôl Transformation Process Revealed

The series introduces the Nazgnagôl, which are the early forms of the Nine Ring bearers known later as the Nazgûl. Tolkien stated that these individuals were originally ordinary men who received the rings from the Dark Lord Sauron. The rings provided longevity, wealth, and the ability to see the Unseen World. This power allowed them to slip into a parallel realm and become invisible. Over time, this connection to the unseen world eroded their physical forms. They eventually became phantoms whose minds were tethered to that dark dimension. The show visualizes this centuries-long decay for the first time in live action.

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Khamûl Receives His First Ring

Khamûl the Easterling is one of the few characters with a canonical name among the Nine. The show depicts Sauron selecting him and presenting him with a ring. Khamûl arrives with a physical affliction caused by Dark Wizard curses in Rhûn. Bloody sores cover his body when he meets the Dark Lord. Sauron places the ring on Khamûl's finger to cure this condition. The sores begin to fade immediately upon wearing the gold. However, the transformation causes the man immense physical pain. Sauron explains that Khamûl is adjusting to existing in both the physical and Unseen worlds simultaneously. Khamûl becomes intoxicated by his new strength after the pain subsides.

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Theo Demonstrates Sauron's Absolute Control

The character Theo wears one of the Nine Rings but retains some autonomy in his actions. He removes his mask to warn Arondir to flee. Theo shows no desire to harm his friend before Sauron intervenes. The Dark Lord arrives and issues a direct command. Theo's sword moves instantly through Arondir's body without hesitation. This demonstrates that Sauron's direct orders override any personal will. The ring binds the wearer to the Dark Lord's will completely. This control persists regardless of how long the wearer has possessed the ring. The rings were crafted using Sauron's own blood. This specific composition ensures the Nazgnagôl remain bound to their Lord.