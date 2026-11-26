The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 breaks the series record with an 8.5 rating. S3 finale and renewal details inside.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has achieved a historic milestone by setting a new all-time series record for audience ratings on IMDb. Season 3, episode 7, titled Orodoruin, has secured the top spot with a perfect 8.5 out of 10 score. This achievement is based on 1,900 user ratings, marking a significant high point for the Amazon Prime Video fantasy drama series. The record-breaking performance highlights a dramatic shift in audience perception toward the final episodes of the current season.

This new record surpasses the previous top spot held by season 1, episode 6, known as Udun. That earlier episode earned its place in the series lore as an action-packed battle sequence involving the Orcs and the Southland villagers. The Orodoruin episode differs in tone, focusing on the long-awaited narrative culmination of Sauron successfully forging the One Ring. This pivotal moment serves as the endpoint of a storyline arc that the entire series has been building toward for three seasons.

Also read ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon Prime Video

The cultural weight of this specific chapter was underscored by Prime Video's unique theatrical release strategy. The streamer screened the episode in select movie theaters one day before its digital debut on Prime Video. This special premiere occurred alongside the season 3 finale, signaling the immense narrative importance attached to the creation of the Dark Lord's ultimate weapon. The theatrical event emphasized that this was not just another weekly installment but a major cinematic event for fans of Middle-earth.

While Orodoruin claims the top rating, the season finale has also received strong reception despite slightly different audience metrics. Season 3, episode 8, titled The Doom of Men, currently sits in fourth place on the series IMDb chart with a score of 7.8 out of 10. This rating is derived from 1,300 user reviews and depicts a crucial plot point where Sauron surrenders and kneels before Ar-Pharazôn. This sequence sets the stage for the larger scheme that will be revealed in the upcoming fourth season.

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The contrast between the high praise for the Ring's creation and the strong but lower score for the surrender suggests diverse viewer preferences. Udun remained the previous record holder for some time due to its intense battle visuals and character survival stakes. Doomed to Die, from season 2, previously held the second-highest rating and focused on the Siege of Eregion. The current season's ability to outperform these action-heavy predecessors indicates a deeper audience engagement with the character-driven political maneuvers.

Season 3 episode 4, Gundabad, holds a 7.7 rating, meaning that half of the all-time top six highest-rated episodes on IMDb now belong to the current season. This distribution of high ratings points to a broad-based appreciation for the storytelling in season 3 rather than isolated praise for single standout moments. It indicates that the production values and scriptwriting have consistently met or exceeded fan expectations throughout the latter half of the series.

Critical reception mirrors this audience enthusiasm, with the season holding a Certified Fresh 87% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This 87% score is a record high for the franchise, representing a substantial turnaround from the series-low debut score of 71%. Furthermore, the audience score has reached Fresh status for the first time in the show's history. This critical and audience alignment suggests the show has successfully won over both its detractors and its loyal fanbase.

The strong reception has directly influenced Prime Video's operational decisions regarding the future of the franchise. The streamer confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been officially renewed for season 4. Pre-production for the upcoming season has already begun, with filming scheduled to start in the spring. This rapid greenlight aligns with the show's proven commercial viability and strong retention metrics.

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Prime Video reported that season 3 reached 33 million global views in its first 12 days of release. This aggressive viewing rate places the series among the top 10 most-watched returning seasons in the platform's history. The data demonstrates that the narrative payoff of forging the Ring has driven massive engagement across global markets. The viewership numbers validate the decision to invest in a fourth season that will explore the consequences of this event.

The sustained popularity of the series continues to expand its global footprint on streaming platforms. The show has maintained the number one spot on the worldwide streaming chart in more than 100 countries. All episodes from seasons 1 through 3 are currently available for streaming, allowing new viewers to catch up on the lore. The progression from initial criticism to record-breaking ratings demonstrates the series' ability to retain and grow its viewer base over time.

The upcoming fourth season will aim to build upon this momentum as it delves deeper into the broader war for Middle-earth. The narrative will likely focus on the immediate aftermath of Sauron's surrender and the creation of the One Ring. Fans can expect the high production values and strong character development that defined the record-setting third season. The franchise is poised to enter its next chapter with renewed confidence and a massive, engaged global audience.