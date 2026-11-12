Rings of Power Season 3 Confirms Wizard Arrival and Radagast Presence

The Rings of Power Season 3 clarifies the arrival of the Istari via meteors and hints at Radagast's involvement. Learn how Saruman and Gandalf impact the Second Age.

The upcoming third season of The Rings of Power resolves long-standing lore questions regarding the arrival of the Istari in Middle-earth. Showrunners have confirmed that the five wizards traveled via flaming meteors rather than traditional vessels, significantly altering the timeline of their intervention. This revelation recontextualizes the presence of magical figures in the Second Age setting of Amazon Prime Video series.

The Secret Fire Reveals Wizard Arrival Method

During a pivotal scene in the season three premiere, Gandalf engages in dialogue with the Secret Fire, a sentient elemental force that serves as an exposition device. The flame explicitly states that five wizards were dispatched by the Valar to counter the rising threat of Sauron. This confirmation establishes that the Istari arrived thousands of years earlier than depicted in The Lord of the Rings novels. The method of transport has been shifted from a maritime journey to a celestial descent via meteor impacts.

Also read Rings of Power Season 3 Cast Endures Extreme Heat at Shepperton Studios as Dwarf Beards Fail

Pallando Death Alters Wizard Dynamics

The Secret Fire disclosure also provides the first canonical confirmation of Pallando's demise. Daniel Weyman portrays Gandalf in the series, while Ciarán Hinds plays Pallando. The narrative reveals that Pallando killed Alatar, the other Blue Wizard, reducing the active count of the Istari to four. This tragic event removes two members from the immediate strategic board, leaving Saruman, Gandalf, and Radagast as the primary remaining agents. The death of Pallando suggests internal conflict or extreme measures taken by the Blue Wizards against Sauron's forces.

Advertisement

Radagast Identified Through Environmental Clues

Evidence points to Radagast the Brown operating within the series during the current season. During a sequence at Pelargir, the character Kemen complains about a tree-talker obstructing the construction of a Númenórean fleet. While Ents are slow-moving and rarely visible to humans, the description fits Radagast more accurately. Kemen's account of subtle sabotage aligns with Radagast's known affinity for nature and his role as a protector of the forests.

Saruman's Position and Future Narrative Impact

The precise location of Saruman the White remains unknown, though the Secret Fire implies he is already present in Middle-earth. He may be operating in disguise or struggling with his identity as a Maia. With the series currently at its midpoint, there is ample narrative space to integrate both Radagast and Saruman into the ongoing plot. Their involvement will likely escalate as Númenórean influence expands across the continent.