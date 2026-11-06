Rings of Power Season 3 Confirms Elros Appearance via Robert Aramayo

Prime Video's The Rings of Power season 3 reveals Robert Aramayo will play Elros, Elrond's twin brother, linking Númenor's founding to Aragorn's legacy.

Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series The Rings of Power is set to introduce a pivotal figure from J.R. Tolkien's legendarium in its third season. The character Elros, the twin brother of the renowned elf lord Elrond, will finally appear on screen as a fully realized character rather than a mythic figure.

This significant casting announcement confirms that Robert Aramayo, who currently portrays Elrond, will double up on roles for the upcoming installment. The introduction of Elros serves as a critical narrative bridge connecting the ancient history of Middle-earth with the central plotlines of the second age.

Also read Jamie Campbell Bower Portrays Elros in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Robert Aramayo Cast As Twin Brother Elros

Robert Aramayo has been confirmed as the actor who will embody Elros in The Rings of Power season 3. This casting choice allows the production to maintain continuity with the existing portrayal of Elrond while expanding the scope of the narrative to include the half-elven lineage. Aramayo's dual role highlights the familial bond between the two brothers who shaped the fate of men and elves.

The decision to have one actor play both twins underscores the intrinsic connection between Elros and Elrond within the source material. It allows for visual storytelling that emphasizes their shared heritage and diverging life paths. This approach also streamlines the production process while maintaining the high caliber of acting established in previous seasons.

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Elros Choices Mortality And Rule Over Númenor

Elros is a figure of immense historical importance, having been given the island kingdom of Númenor to rule as king by the Valar. His parents, the legendary adventurers Eärendil and Elwing, earned this reward through their bravery in retrieving a Silmaril and pleading for aid against the dark lord Morgoth.

Although born an elf, Elros made the distinct choice to accept mortality, unlike his immortal twin brother Elrond. This decision allowed him to rule under the name Tar-Minyatur for over 400 years before passing away. His lineage directly connects him to Isildur, Elendil, and the future king Aragorn.

Númenor Origins And Half-Elven Lineage

The narrative surrounding Elros provides essential context for the complex relationship between elves and men in Middle-earth. As a Half-Elven individual, he possessed the capacity for either immortality or death, a gift extended to his family by the Valar.

Elrond chose to remain an immortal elf, while Elros embraced the human lifespan. This divergence created the Dúnedain, the Men of the West, who lived longer than ordinary men but still eventually died. The series will likely explore how this foundational choice influenced the culture and prejudices of Númenor centuries later.

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Flashbacks Reveal Aragorn Historical Connections

Given that Elros died thousands of years before the main events of The Rings of Power, his on-screen presence will likely occur through flashback sequences. These scenes may depict his younger years as an elf or the moment he chose mortality to take the throne in Númenor.

The introduction of Elros also recontextualizes the legacy of Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings films. By showing the origins of the Men of Númenor, the series illustrates how a people once kin to the elves later developed deep-seated prejudices. This historical depth enriches the understanding of Arwen's choice to become mortal and validates Aragorn's unique position in Middle-earth history.