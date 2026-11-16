The Rings of Power Season 3 Kills Arondir in Episode 4, Ending Samwise Gamgee Parallel

The Rings of Power Season 3 ends Arondir's life in Episode 4, inverting the classic Frodo and Samwise dynamic by killing the loyal companion while trusting the guide.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 has permanently eliminated its narrative parallel to Samwise Gamgee following the fatal death of the Elf Lord Arondir. This significant plot development occurs during the climactic finale of Episode 4, where the corrupted character Theo, now transformed into a Nazgnagôl, delivers a lethal stab wound to Arondir. The loss of this dedicated companion fundamentally shifts the trajectory of Galadriel and her orc guide Marnûkh as they attempt to escape Rivendell.

The death of Arondir represents a deliberate inversion of the classic Frodo, Sam, and Gollum dynamic established in J.R.R. Tolkien's original The Lord of the Rings saga. Showrunner Patrick McKay previously identified this specific trio as a structural variation of that famous fellowship. The events of the fourth episode confirm this intentional twist by validating Galadriel's trust in Marnûkh while exposing the tragic cost of Arondir's aggressive suspicion.

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In the original literary and cinematic timeline, Samwise Gamgee is the character who ultimately proves correct regarding the untrustworthiness of Gollum. Samwise saves Frodo from Shelob and ensures the destruction of the Ring at Mount Doom before escaping on Eagles. The Rings of Power flips this expectation by having the primary hero, Galadriel, prove right about her seemingly villainous guide. Arondir, acting as the Samwise counterpart, remains deeply distrustful of the orc throughout their perilous journey.

This deep-seated distrust leads Arondir to make the fatal decision to attack Marnûkh. His aggressive action inadvertently results in his own death at the hands of the corrupted Theo. The circumstances of their departure from Rivendell as a fellowship and their subsequent escape on Eagles align beautifully with the source material, but the outcome for the companions is drastically different.

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The demise of Arondir marks a significant departure from the fate of Samwise Gamgee. In the original story, the loyal friend survives to recount the tale and share in the victory. Arondir attempts to protect Galadriel with similar fervor, but his loyalty is betrayed by the very person he seeks to save. This development sets a darker tone for the remainder of the season, suggesting that not all companions will survive.

This new dynamic replaces an earlier attempt to establish a Frodo and Samwise parallel through the Harfoots Nori and Poppy. During Seasons 1 and 2, these Hobbit ancestors greeted Gandalf in Middle-earth, creating a friendly dynamic similar to the iconic duo. However, the show dropped this storyline when Nori and Poppy left Gandalf at the end of Season 2 to return to their people.

The current focus on Arondir provides a more immediate and tragic consequence for the main quest. While Nori and Poppy may return in future episodes, their absence leaves Arondir as the primary figure embodying the protective friend role. His demise ensures that the safety of the group is not secured by a loyal friend surviving to the end.

Galadriel's journey to Rivendell and her eventual escape on Eagles mirrors Frodo's path, but the companion she leaves behind is not the one who survived the journey. The death of Arondir serves as a stark reminder that the Second Age operates under different rules. The hope that a loyal companion will survive is shattered, leaving Galadriel to continue her mission without her closest ally.

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The structural similarities between the two journeys highlight the creative choices made by the writers. Both groups depart as a fellowship to prevent the creation or destruction of the One Ring. However, the outcome of The Rings of Power Season 3 suggests that the safety of the group relies on unexpected trust rather than traditional loyalty. This development creates a new narrative baseline for the series moving forward.