The Rings of Power Season 3 depicts Sauron riding Ancalagon the Black, a claim that directly contradicts established J.R.R. Tolkien lore regarding dragon behavior and independence.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series continues to expand upon the Second Age of Middle-earth with significant narrative choices that challenge long-standing lore. Prime Video has recently highlighted a controversial dialogue sequence in the third season that suggests Sauron rode the great dragon Ancalagon the Black during the First Age. This specific claim introduces a major deviation from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, raising questions among dedicated fans about the show's adherence to canonical history.

Sauron's Dragon Riding Claim

Sauron tells Celeborn that he was riding Ancalagon the Black when the dragon set fire to an entire Elven legion. This revelation occurs during a crucial conversation between Sauron and Celeborn, who is the husband of Galadriel. The dialogue provides a new explanation for Celeborn's centuries-long absence, suggesting he was captured and imprisoned in Gundabad following this battle. This backstory was created specifically for The Rings of Power to explain why Celeborn was widely presumed dead for so long.

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The claim that Sauron controlled Ancalagon like a mount directly contradicts established lore. J.R.R. Tolkien never depicted dragons as rideable animals or obedient beasts. Instead, dragons were portrayed as highly intelligent and independent creatures, similar to the Eagles, even while under the dark influence of Morgoth. Ancalagon the Black was the greatest of Morgoth's dragons, yet there is no textual evidence that he allowed anyone to ride him.

Canonical Dragon Behavior

Tolkien's writings consistently emphasize the autonomy and immense power of dragons within his mythology. While Ancalagon the Black was a weapon of mass destruction used by Morgoth during the War of Wrath, he remained an independent force. The dragon was ultimately slain by Eärendil, a pivotal event that changed the course of the battle and led to Morgoth's defeat. This historical account establishes dragons as singular entities rather than vehicles for dark lords.

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Other dragons mentioned in the broader Middle-earth timeline also fit this pattern of independence. For instance, Smaug, one of the last great dragons in the Third Age, attacked the Lonely Mountain to claim its treasure. He was not controlled by a master but acted on his own greed and malice until he was slain by Bard the Bowman. These examples reinforce the idea that dragons operate according to their own will, not as tools for other characters.

Impact on Viewer Perception

The depiction of Sauron riding Ancalagon serves a narrative purpose within The Rings of Power. It highlights Sauron's immense power and influence as Morgoth's dark successor. By tying Sauron directly to Celeborn's capture, the show deepens the emotional stakes for Galadriel, whose grief and pain are central to her character arc in the current season. This connection strengthens the personal conflict between the Elves and the Dark Lord.

However, many viewers and lore experts view this as a significant break from canon. The suggestion that Sauron controlled the mightiest dragon feels like too large a deviation from Tolkien's established rules. While the show has always been known for reshaping key events, this particular detail challenges the fundamental nature of the creatures created by the author. It remains to be seen how long-term fans will react to this reinterpretation of one of the most iconic villains in fantasy literature.

Release Details and Streaming

The final two episodes of The Rings of Power season 3 begin streaming on November 24th on Prime Video. The series, created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, continues to explore the forging of the iconic rings and the rise of the Dark Lord. Set in the Second Age, the show delves into epic events leading up to the stories in Tolkien's classic novels. The production team, including showrunners John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, has faced scrutiny for these lore changes since the series launch in September 2022.