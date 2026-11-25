The Rings of Power Season 3 finale sees Sauron forge the One Ring and feign surrender to Pharazon, setting up his corruption of Númenor in the upcoming fourth season.

The third season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings series concluded with a pivotal strategic maneuver by the antagonist known as Sauron. After successfully forging the all-powerful One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom, Sauron appeared to surrender to the forces of King Pharazon. This calculated act of submission was not a defeat but a necessary step in his broader plan to dominate Middle-earth.

Sauron Forges the One Ring in Mount Doom

Actor Charlie Vickers portrayed Sauron's triumphant emergence from the fiery ritual of ring creation. The character poured his entire being into the crafting process, achieving a canonical milestone that he had been building toward since the first season. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay viewed this moment as a jumping-off point for the next stage of his journey. They emphasized that the power gained from the ring was insufficient on its own to eliminate all rivals completely.

Also read ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed For Season 4

Strategic Surrender to King Pharazon of Numenor

Despite having a vast army of orcs and the magical support of the dark wizard Pallando, Sauron faced imminent defeat when Pallando was killed. The death of Pallando caused his followers to abandon Sauron's cause, leaving him cornered by the combined forces of Galadriel, Elrond, Gil-galad, and Pharazon's Númenórean army. Sauron realized he could not win through traditional military means, forcing him to adopt a more devious strategy. He chose to kneel before Pharazon, masking his true intentions behind an act of apparent submission.

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Production Details and Actor Performance on Location

The finale's climactic sequence was filmed on a real field at Hankley Common in Surrey, England. Director Charlotte Brändström orchestrated an army of 5,000 using approximately 30 horses and 120 extras, with the rest added through visual effects. Charlie Vickers walked nearly half a mile across the field to film his face-off with the heroes. Brändström elevated Vickers onto a platform to capture the final close-up shot, emphasizing his devious motivation over visual spectacle. Vickers described the moment as a flash of thrill for Sauron, knowing all events were unfolding according to his design.

Future Corruption of Numenor in Season Four

The series has announced a fourth season, which will likely explore Sauron's next moves after his capture. The narrative sets up his transportation to Númenor, where he intends to corrupt the kingdom from within. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay identified the central question of the next season as how Sauron's capture will eventually bite his captors. This approach aligns with J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium, where Sauron's cunning leads to the eventual destruction of the island kingdom.