Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower discuss The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 5 and 6 spoilers, exploring Sauron's torture of Celeborn.

Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower recently sat down with Collider to discuss pivotal moments in The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 3. The interview covers major developments from Episode 5 and Episode 6, revealing new depths to the conflict between Sauron and the Elves.

Sauron Captures Celeborn Instead of Galadriel

The Dark Lord Sauron has shifted his focus from Galadriel to Celeborn. Celeborn voluntarily surrenders to Sauron in Episode 5 to protect his wife. This sacrifice diverts attention away from Galadriel while she sleeps unaware of the danger. Sauron intends to extract information needed to craft the One Ring. He believes Celeborn holds the knowledge required for this powerful artifact. The Elf captive becomes the primary source for Sauron's ambitions. This twist changes the dynamic of the season significantly.

Also read Rings of Power Season 3 Explains The Nine Rings Mechanism

Charlie Vickers on Celebrimbor Cameo and Haunting

Charlie Vickers described filming his reunion with Charles Edwards as a special experience. Edwards returns to portray the ghost of Celebrimbor. Vickers noted that Celebrimbor does not taunt in the usual way. Instead, Sauron projects an imaginary figure of Celebrimbor. This figment serves to torment Sauron further. Vickers felt the presence of this imaginary figure walking behind him during filming. The dynamic between Sauron and this illusion is twisted from the start of the season.

Jamie Campbell Bower on Celeborn's Realization

Jamie Campbell Bower explored how Celeborn gradually understands Sauron's connection to Galadriel. Bower initially thought the realization would be immediate. He changed his approach to show a piece-by-piece understanding. Celeborn must first witness Galadriel's pain to grasp the damage caused. The prison scene in Episode 6 brings all the pieces together for his character. Celeborn realizes Sauron is the person Galadriel feared. This moment changes how Celeborn views his relationship with his wife.

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Evolution of Sauron's Torture of Celeborn

The torture in Episode 6 becomes more personal for both captor and captive. Sauron tells Celeborn that their relationship is just beginning. Bower highlighted the line where Celeborn says Galadriel will come for him. This statement shakes Celeborn after he held space for her pain. Sauron poisons the space between Galadriel and Celeborn. The torture is not just physical but emotional. It targets the love between the two Elves. This poisoning affects Celeborn in Episode 7 as well.

Impact on Galadriel and Celeborn Relationship

The relationship between Galadriel and Celeborn faces severe strain. Galadriel tried to keep Sauron out of their lives. Her attempt failed as Sauron targeted Celeborn directly. Sauron's presence now hangs over their union. The torture sequence forces them to confront their past. It also threatens their future together. The actors described the emotional weight of this storyline. They emphasized the complexity of their characters' choices. The season continues to explore the cost of war on personal bonds. Fans anticipate how this will resolve in later episodes.