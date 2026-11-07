Rings of Power Final Shot Theory Links to The Hobbit

New theory suggests The Rings of Power season 5 finale will end with Déagol finding the One Ring, directly setting up The Hobbit narrative and Gollum's backstory.

A compelling new theory proposes that the concluding sequence of The Rings of Power season 5 will serve as a direct narrative bridge to J.R.R. Tolkien 's classic novel The Hobbit . This perspective suggests that the final visual of the Amazon Prime Video series will depict Déagol discovering the One Ring , thereby setting the stage for the events that define the broader Middle-earth franchise.

Series Timeline and Creative Planning

The narrative arc of The Rings of Power unfolds during the Second Age of Middle-earth, a period occurring thousands of years before the timeline of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit . The primary narrative focus centers on the ascension of Sauron and his eventual confrontation with the free peoples of the world. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have previously stated that they mapped out the series conclusion during the initial development of season one. They have confirmed that they know the precise point in the historical timeline where the saga will conclude.

Also read The Rings of Power Creator Patrick McKay Responds to Fan Criticism

Seasonal Progression and Conflict

Season 3 is currently centered on the War of the Elves and Sauron , a pivotal era during which Sauron forged the One Ring . The subsequent season 4 is expected to cover the fall of Númenor , a significant island nation already showing signs of internal decay. Season 5, serving as the series finale, will likely depict the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. This historical event features Isildur refusing to destroy the One Ring , which leads to his death and the ring's loss in the Anduin river near the Gladden fields.

The Déagol Discovery Theory

Ending the series with the death of Isildur might present a bleak conclusion. Instead, theory suggests the final shot will mirror the flashback scene from The Return of the King where Déagol finds the ring while fishing with his companion Sméagol . This specific moment creates a seamless transition into The Hobbit , where Bilbo Baggins encounters the corrupted Sméagol , now known as Gollum . Such an ending would highlight the long-term corruption of the artifact rather than focusing solely on the military defeat of Sauron .

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Franchise Synergy and Future Projects

The creative team at Amazon has likely chosen this endpoint to align with upcoming media in the franchise. The theatrical film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will explore the backstory of Gollum and his time with the One Ring . It would be narratively redundant for The Rings of Power to advance the timeline significantly beyond the discovery of the ring. Stopping at Déagol 's find avoids overlapping with the plot details that the upcoming movie intends to cover in depth.

Impact on Viewer Experience

This theoretical ending preserves the unique identity of The Rings of Power by maintaining its focus on the Second Age . Shifting the narrative too far forward could dilute the distinct historical context that differentiates the series from other adaptations. By concluding with the recovery of the One Ring , the show provides a definitive closure to the Last Alliance era while teasing the millennia of dormancy that precede Bilbo Baggins acquiring the artifact. This approach ensures the series remains a distinct chapter in the rich history of Middle-earth without overstepping into future storytelling territories.