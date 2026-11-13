Rings of Power Confirms Sauron Will Forge One Ring in Season 3

Showrunner Patrick McKay confirms that Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will depict Sauron forging the One Ring, a pivotal event in J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology.

Patrick McKay has officially confirmed that the upcoming third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature the creation of the One Ring. This historic moment marks a critical turning point for the Amazon Prime Video series and the broader narrative of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth mythology.

Sauron Forges the One Ring in Season 3

The co-showrunner of the fantasy drama provided exclusive details to Collider regarding the future trajectory of the series. McKay stated that the forging of the One Ring represents a major milestone that the creative team has been building toward since the inception of the project. This event serves as the central catalyst for the conflict that defines the later ages of the fictional world.

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The revelation confirms that the narrative has finally reached the specific timeline necessary for such a significant artifact to come into existence. For two previous seasons, the show has focused on Sauron manipulating various factions and adopting different identities to set the stage for this ultimate act of power.

Narrative Structure and Creative Process

McKay explained that his approach to storytelling involves identifying fixed points within the original text and the historical context of the Second Age of Middle-earth. He works closely with his co-showrunner, John D. Payne, often referred to as J.D., to ensure that the series maintains a logical and engaging momentum. The goal is to connect these predetermined mythological events in a way that feels natural and builds suspense for the audience.

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The duo examines the source material to determine which events can logically lead into one another. By focusing on these key moments, they construct a serialized narrative that honors the original novels while adapting the story for a modern television audience. The forging of the ring is not just a plot point but a structural anchor for the entire season.

Implications for Future Storylines

The creation of the One Ring establishes the object that will eventually drive the plots of both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film trilogies. This development fundamentally shifts the balance of power in Middle-earth and introduces a threat that will challenge every known civilization. The ring serves as a symbol of domination and corruption that will permeate subsequent seasons of the series.

Fans and critics alike view this confirmation as a validation of the show's long-term planning. The series has taken time to establish the characters and the political landscape, ensuring that the weight of this event is fully appreciated by viewers. The narrative focus now shifts to the immediate consequences of this act and the reactions of the key players.

Looking Ahead to Season 3

As the series moves into its third season, the creative team aims to deliver a condensed and impactful storytelling experience. The previous seasons have been described as meandering, but the arrival of the One Ring is expected to provide a sharp narrative focus. This event will likely accelerate the pace of the story and deepen the stakes for all characters involved.

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The confirmation from McKay provides clarity on the show's adaptation strategy. By anchoring the series in such a definitive mythological event, Amazon ensures that the drama remains faithful to the source material. Viewers can expect a season that explores the dark legacy of the ring and the beginning of the end for the alliances in Middle-earth.