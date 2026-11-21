The Rings of Power Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter peaks at 68% in season 3. Analysis reveals how fading fan backlash and familiar Lord of the Rings storytelling drivers this surge in audience approval.

Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has seen its audience reception shift significantly with the release of its third season. According to data from Rotten Tomatoes , the show's Popcornmeter score has nearly doubled since its debut, reaching a peak of 68% in the latest installment. This dramatic improvement marks a departure from the initial reception of the series, which struggled to win over the dedicated fanbase of J.R.R. Tolkien 's legendarium.

Fading Backlash Drives Rating Surge

The initial wave of criticism that greeted the first season has largely dissipated, allowing for a more genuine assessment of the content. When the series first aired, early trailer footage sparked intense controversy among Tolkien fans, who flooded online comment sections with quotes from the author in protest. This early hostility made it difficult to separate legitimate critiques of Amazon 's creative decisions from general resistance to a live-action adaptation existing at all.

Also read The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Dominates Streaming Charts

Now that the series has aired three seasons, the cultural conversation has stabilized. While many original detractors may not have become enthusiastic supporters, the era of reflexive online rebellion has passed. This shift has enabled a clearer view of how audiences actually respond to the narrative, resulting in a steady rise in positive audience scores as the initial noise of discontentment has quieted down.

Season 3 Delivers Action and Clarity

As a five-season project, The Rings of Power is currently in its middle phase, transitioning from the preamble of season one to the high-stakes conflict of season three. This latest season chronicles the War of Sauron against the Elves, featuring Sauron in his full villainous capacity, civil wars erupting in Númenor and Khazad-dûm , and a direct confrontation between rival wizards.

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The narrative has moved away from mystery-box storytelling and character introductions, focusing instead on clear, action-packed sequences. By eliminating the ambiguity that defined earlier episodes, the show has become more accessible to general viewers. This heightened energy and clearer good-versus-evil dynamic have resonated with audiences, contributing to the rising approval ratings on the Popcornmeter.

Familiar Tropes Mirror Peter Jackson Trilogy

A significant factor in the improved reception is the series' increasing resemblance to Peter Jackson 's acclaimed Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Season three features plot points and character arcs that parallel the original movies, providing a sense of familiarity for viewers. For instance, Gandalf being captured after battling a traitorous Istari mirrors his struggle against Saruman in the films, while Galadriel and Arondir being pursued by Ringwraiths recalls the journey of Frodo and Sam .

The show also features political maneuvering to restore alliances between Lindon and Númenor , which strongly echoes the efforts to unite Rohan and Gondor in the classic films. This strategic return to established storytelling structures has helped bridge the gap between the new series and the audience's expectations, offering a comfort that previous, more experimental seasons lacked.

Long-Term Strategy for Middle-earth Expansion

The evolution of audience sentiment reflects a broader acceptance of Amazon 's long-term strategy to expand the Middle-earth universe. While early criticism focused on the perceived unnecessary nature of a new adaptation, the series has now carved out its own identity within the broader context of Tolkien 's Second Age.

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The steady climb in audience scores suggests that the series is successfully retaining viewers who have moved past the initial controversy. As the story heads toward its climax in the final seasons, the combination of fading backlash, high-stakes action, and familiar narrative beats positions The Rings of Power as a more cohesive and engaging experience for its growing audience.