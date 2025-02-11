Ring Video Doorbell Battery Edition Is On Sale For Record-Low Price

The latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell Battery Edition is available at a discounted price of $60, making it the most affordable option yet. Offering enhanced vertical coverage and features like live view and two-way talk, this smart doorbell allows users to monitor their doorstep remotely and interact with visitors from anywhere.

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. You might have spent the last few years turning your domicile into a smart home with a fancy speaker setup, robot vacuum and voice-controlled lights. Another way to make your home more connected is with a video doorbell, and as it happens, a model from Ring is on sale.

The latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell is back on sale for a record-low price. The device can be yours for $60, which is $40 off. The battery-powered model offers 66 percent more vertical coverage than the previous one, allowing for a head-to-toe view of whoever is on your doorstep. You can keep an eye on what's going on from your phone, tablet or another compatible device using the live view feature. You can also chat with the person at your door remotely thanks to the two-way talk function. The Video Doorbell has motion-detection capabilities, and you'll receive real-time alerts on your phone whenever it spots movement. For more detailed alerts about whether that motion is because of a person or package delivery, you'll need to sign up for a Ring Home plan, which starts at $5 per month. The subscription also grants access to features such as 180 days of video event history being saved. The premium tier, which costs $20 per month, includes round-the-clock recording on every compatible doorbell and/or camera at your home.





