Ring Unveils Autonomous Drone and Robot Security Devices

Ring launches Ring Robotics with the $250 indoor flying drone and $1000 business rover,both using AI for autonomous patrolling and inCident response.

Introduction to Ring Robotics

The Ring Drone Cam for Residential Use

Ring has officially unveiled a new catagory of security technology known as Ring Robotics , marking a significant shift from static surveillance to autonomous mobile protection. This launch introduces two pioneering devices designed to address the limitations of fixed cameras by providing dynamic coverage for both residential and commercial spaces. the initiative is led by Jamie Siminoff , the founder and chief inventor of Ring, who emphasized that the firm spent years listening to customer feedback regarding the desire for visibility in areas where traditional mounting was impractical or undesirable. Siminoff stated that the solution wasnt simply to install more cameras but to reimagine what a security device could be, resulting in a future where proactive, autonomous protection becomes accessible to every home and business.

The first product in this lineup is the Ring Drone Cam, an indoor flying security camera priced at two hundred fifty dollars. This device offers whole-home visibility by navigating custom routes to spots that fixed cameras cannot reach. It features a one hundred forty-eight-degree field of view and can rotate three hundred sixty degrees to provide comprehensive room coverage. The drone is equipped with two built-in LED lights that activate automatically in low-light environments, ensuring clear video quality day or night. When a connected Ring sensor,alarm or camera is triggered, the drone autonomously flies to preset patrol points to investigate disturbances. It as well supports scheduled patrols, allowing users to set automatic flights during specific times,such as before leaving for vacation or at the end of the afternoon. The device docks itself when not in use, powering down its camera to maintain privacy until a flight is initiated.

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The Ring Rover Cam for Commercial Security

Designed specifically for businesses,the Ring Rover Cam is an autonomous security robot available for nine hundred ninety-nine dollars. Inspired by feedback from Amazon Astro customers who valued roving security features, the Rover is built as a purpose-built device rather than a general-purpose home robot. It streams and records in up to four-kilometer resolution video while moving,providing continuous monitoring along its patrol route. The robot features an adjustable periscope mast tHat allows it to see over counters, shelving, and other obstacles, with customizable heights saved for future patrols. It includes active deterrence capabilities through a built-in siren and light tower, alongside two-way audio that enables real-moment communication from anywhere. The Rover can perform regular sweeps after business hours or investigate incidents triggered by other security devices, offering a layer of protection that mimics a human guard without the associated labor costs.

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Technology and Privacy Features

Both the Ring Drone and Ring Rover are powered by AI Pilot,a custom-built system that utilizes on-device sensors, specialized vision models and cloud processing to navigate autonomously. During setup, users carry the drone through their space or allow the rover to explore,creating a digital floor plan that identifies rooms and suggests optimal patrol points. The AI then plans efficient routes and navigates around obstacles in real moment. Privacy is a central design principle, with both devices featuring indicators to show when they are recording. The drone powers down in its dock with the camera off, while the rover has a Sleep Mode that retracts the periscope and disables the microphone. All video data is protected by Ring Protect Plus encryption. The Ring Drone Cam will begin shipping in the United States on January twenty-seventh, two thousand twenty-seven, while the Ring Rover Cam will ship on December sixteenth, two thousand twenty-six.