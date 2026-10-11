Ring Launches $270 Indoor Security Drone and Rover Cam Robot

Amazon-owned Ring unveiled an indoor flying security drone and a wheeled patrol robot, both using AI to autonomously map and monitor homes and businesses.

Ring on Tuesday unveiled a flying indoor security drone and a wheeled patrol robot designed to monitor homes and businesses. The Amazon-owned company said the new products build on its doorbell cameras and use artificial intelligence to learn the contours of spaces and autonomously explore floor plans.

Ring Unveils New Flying Security Drone

The flying device, called the Ring Drone Cam, is a $270 indoor security camera that can deploy on scheduled flights or respond to incidents flagged by other Ring products. It sits in a docking station when idle and will reach shelves in late January. The drone is about the size of a laptop and captures video in high resolution.

Also read Amazon finally launches the $250 Ring Drone Cam and also the Ring Rover Cam

It has LED lights for nighttime surveillance and low-light recording, and a 2K square image sensor with a 148-degree field of view. When an alarm sounds or motion is detected, the drone automatically deploys to investigate. Homeowners can also launch it on command or program custom flight routines. Flight times are limited to eight minutes per charge due to its compact design, and it recharges in about an hour.

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Users can monitor a live 360-degree feed on their smartphones while the drone is airborne. After a patrol, it returns to its base station automatically. Ring said all video and audio recording stops whenever the drone is docked. Initial setup requires manual effort.

Users must carry the drone throughout their home to help it build an internal spatial map. Ring notes navigation works best with distinct visual details; reflective surfaces, featureless walls and frameless glass may pose challenges. With a subscription, users can store, share and review footage including motion events and Live View feeds for up to 180 days. They can also search archival footage using plain-text queries.

Ring Introduces Rover Cam for Businesses

Users can control the drone via Amazon's Alexa Home Map to monitor while away. Ring also introduced a rolling robot called Rover Cam, geared toward patrolling businesses while streaming video to Ring's mobile app. It can patrol up to 5,000 square feet inside commercial properties at scheduled times.

The Rover has a periscope camera that can peer over obstacles and a two-way audio function that allows whoever is monitoring to speak remotely with people it encounters, including employees or potential burglars. It can be configured to automatically start recording when it detects a person. Both bots run on Ring's proprietary system called AI Pilot, which uses vision models, sensors and cloud processing to allow the machines to navigate autonomously.

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The company said: It's like having a guard on patrol who never clocks out. The Rover can do a sweep of a business premises after closing and investigate sensor alerts. Ring is launching a new division called Ring Robotics to roll out the flying and roving products. The push into robotics marks Ring's latest attempt to turn residences into AI-equipped smart homes.

Ring Robotics Division and Privacy Concerns

It comes after Amazon's previous attempts to get into automated security flopped. Amazon launched Astro, a home security robot, in 2021, rebranding it as a business product before scrapping the endeavor just seven months later. Ring's new products are indoor-only devices and could face renewed privacy concerns. The company has faced allegations that its security cameras have helped create unofficial surveillance networks leveraged by police departments or improperly accessed by employees.

Ring said it has spent a decade developing the drone off and on, only recently achieving design and performance goals after returning to the drawing board a year ago. Although Amazon's listing notes the device has not yet received FCC authorization, Ring chief Jamie Siminoff states that the U.S.-assembled drone complies with all regulatory standards. The premise behind the Ring Drone Cam is simple: a single autonomous drone can monitor the same space as multiple stationary security cameras.