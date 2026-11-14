Ring of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo talks possibility of Steve Maclin joining All Elite Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo says she sees a spot for Steve Maclin in AEW, even floating a potential Ring of Honor World Championship match against Bandido.

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This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Donna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin appear during a segment of"Good Night New York" on May 13, 2026, in New York City. It makes any pro wrestling fan wonder where Maclin’s next home is going to be. Deonna Purrazzo, Maclin’s wife and Ring of Honor women’s pure champion, told OutKick Dropkick she could see Maclin in AEW if he wanted to be there.

"I definitely think there's a place for him here," she said in an interview earlier this week. "I'm Steve's biggest fan, obviously, right? We're talking today. It's our fourth wedding anniversary today, and so, obviously I wouldn't have married him if I didn't believe in him and I wasn't his biggest fan, but I think that he has to go where he's happy, right?

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And he has to go where he thinks he can contribute the best, and I do believe that there would be a spot for him on AEW. I do believe there's a spot, maybe versus Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

"Steve is such a phenomenal wrestler, and I think there's so much of Steve that also while we're talking, it's the 251st Marine Corps birthday, and there's a piece of Steve that carries that and what it means to be a Marine with him everywhere he goes, especially in the ring. He's not just trying to engage the fans and engage the audience at home, but he's also trying to live fully for the brothers who didn't get to make it home.

I think that intensity that he brings translates so much to where the best wrestle, which is AEW.

" But Maclin left little doubt that he can hang with one of the best wrestlers of this generation. For now, he’s tearing it up on the independent scene.