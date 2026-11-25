Stourbridge and District RSPCA seeks witnesses after Ring doorbell video shows an unidentified man kicking a ginger tabby onto Summer Hill Road in Halesowen on November 23.

West Midlands Police and the Stourbridge and District RSPCA are urgently investigating a vicious animal abuse incident captured on Ring doorbell footage in Dudley. The harrowing video, recorded at 11:27 am on Monday, November 23, depicts an unidentified man kicking a ginger tabby cat directly onto Summer Hill Road in Halesowen, exposing the defenseless animal to the danger of oncoming traffic.

The Attack Captured On Video

The footage, taken from a private residence, begins with the ginger tabby cat calmly grooming itself before walking toward the edge of the property adjacent to the road. An adult male, dressed in a black jacket, jeans, and a hat, approaches the animal without hesitation. He then forcefully boots the cat with his right foot, sending it into the path of potential vehicles before he casually turns and walks away alongside a female companion who was present at the scene.

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After the cat disappears from the camera's view, the man, who was smoking a cigarette, continues walking in single file with his female companion down the street. A different individual is later seen walking in the middle of the road as a car passes, but the cat does not reappear in the recording. The owner of the animal has not yet been identified, leaving the charity to handle the welfare concerns in coordination with law enforcement.

RSPCA Condemns The Cruelty

The Stourbridge and District RSPCA has officially confirmed that both West Midlands Police and RSPCA England and Wales are aware of the incident. A spokesperson for the charity described the attack as an abhorrent act of cruelty and stated that they are currently unable to determine the current condition or location of the cat.

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Officials emphasized that they are yet to ascertain how the cat is doing physically or emotionally following the assault. Despite this uncertainty, the charity has moved swiftly to publicize the incident, appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the individuals involved. They have stressed that they are grateful for reports of suspected animal suffering and will investigate any complaints thoroughly.

Public Outrage And Witness Appeal

Widespread sharing of the footage online has triggered intense fury among residents and animal welfare advocates. Social media users have condemned the behavior, with one Facebook commenter labeling the attacker an absolute coward and demanding prosecution. Another viewer expressed distress, noting that the female companion was just as culpable for her presence and lack of intervention during the assault.

Viewers have expressed disgust at the casual nature of the walk-away, with one person commenting on how the man appears to be a real tough guy only when picking on defenseless animals. The community response highlights a zero-tolerance attitude toward such unprovoked violence against pets, with many calling for the immediate naming and shaming of the perpetrators to ensure they face justice.

Next Steps For Investigation

Anyone with first-hand information regarding the man or his female companion is urged to contact the Stourbridge and District RSPCA directly on 0300 123 4999. Callers must quote reference number 01952332 to ensure their information is logged correctly within the ongoing investigation.

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While West Midlands Police has been contacted for a formal comment regarding the potential criminal charges of animal cruelty, no official statement has been released as of the time of reporting. The charity continues to work behind the scenes to trace the individuals seen in the video, hoping to locate the missing cat and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions.