Ring Drone Cam Priced at $249.99 With January 27, 2027 U.S. Shipping Target

The Ring Drone Cam costs $249.99 and targets U.S. shipping from January 27, 2027, pending FCC authorization and a Ring Protect plan.

Ring, the Amazon -owned home security brand, has announced the Ring Drone Cam, a flying indoor security camera designed to patrol the inside of a home. It costs $249.99 and will start shipping in the U.S. from January 27, 2027. It launches alongside the Ring Rover Cam, a $999.99 wheeled patrol robot built for businesses.

The announcement is not entirely new. Ring first showed an indoor security drone called the Always Home Cam in September 2020 and promised it would ship the following year. A small group of U.S. buyers received it on an invite-only basis in late 2021, but it never reached general release and disappeared in 2024.

Also read Amazon’s Ring debuts security robots including a drone

How the Ring Drone Cam Works Inside Your Home

The Ring Drone Cam rests in a dock with its camera shuttered when not in use. It lifts off when a user commands it or when a sensor sets it off, then flies routes the user has configured.

If another Ring camera, sensor, or alarm is triggered, the drone takes off on its own and flies to that area. Ring says this lets owners actually look at the room rather than only receive a notification about it.

Advertisement

Setup requires carrying the drone around the home while it builds a floor plan. Ring suggests this is safer than trying to fly the drone indoors during mapping. Afterward, the Ring Drone Cam recommends spots worth watching, such as a side door or the end of a corridor.

Mapping and in-flight navigation run on a system Ring calls AI Pilot, which uses the camera, onboard sensors, and cloud processing to steer around furniture. The drone records 2K video across a 148-degree field of view and can rotate a full 360 degrees to cover an entire room from one position. Two built-in LEDs can switch on automatically in low light.

Privacy Features and Ring's Stated Reasoning

Amazon says the Ring Drone Cam means owners no longer need multiple cameras in the home and can rely on this single device instead. The company also presents the drone's audible propellers as a deliberate feature rather than a flaw.

Ring describes the propellers as noisy as heck and frames that noise as a deterrent. The source commentary adds that the same sound could also warn intruders who would rather not be filmed.

Ring says the Ring Drone Cam stays off while docked, has a physical shutter, and records only once it is airborne. An LED signals when the drone is rolling. Footage is protected by encryption that Ring describes as its strongest default encryption yet.

Advertisement

The source notes that Amazon does not have the strongest reputation on privacy, which makes these safeguards matter more on a roaming camera than on a fixed one. Many households may find a camera that follows people through their own homes a harder sell than one mounted on a wall.

Subscription Costs, Certification, and Shipping Dates

The $249.99 price is not the full cost of the Ring Drone Cam. Scheduled flight routes and video review features both require a paid Ring Protect subscription plan to operate.

The announcement also states that the device has not yet been authorized under Federal Communications Commission rules and cannot be sold or leased until it is. The January 27, 2027 shipping date should therefore be treated as a target rather than a guarantee.

The Ring Rover Cam carries no such certification caveat and will ship earlier, on December 16, 2026. Ring has placed both products under a new arm called Ring Robotics, which suggests more devices may follow.