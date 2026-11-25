A Ring doorbell camera captured the terrifying moments a plane crashed into a neighborhood on Tuesday after departing from a Chicago-area airport.

A Ring camera captured the terrifying moment a plane crashed into a neighborhood on Tuesday after departing from a Chicago-area airport. A Ring doorbell camera captured the terrifying moments a plane crashed into a neighborhood in Louisville, Ky.

, on Tuesday afternoon after departing from a Chicago-area airport. The small plane carrying two people and their dog was heading to Fernandina Beach, Fl. , from Lansing Municipal Airport when an , prompting the pilot to attempt a landing at Bowman Field, according to FlightRadar24, ATC audio and statements from officials. The single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane departed around noon, then, around 2:45 p.m., the pilot told air traffic control"I'm not going to make the field.

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I'm going into the houses. I'll try to avoid whatever I can.

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" The pilot also told ATC they were having"major engine trouble. " A Ring doorbell camera from the neighborhood that the plane crashed into captured the moment it plowed through several trees and slammed into a street, landing partially on a sidewalk. Video from the aftermath of the crash showed the plane with substantial front-end damage lying in the street and on a sidewalk of the neighborhood where it landed.

Two people were hospitalized after a small plane that departed from a Chicago-area airport crashed into a neighborhood in Louisville, Ky. , on Tuesday. Both people on the plane were hospitalized, officials said, though the severity of their injuries was not immediately known. No one on the ground was injured, and it was also not immediately clear if the dog was okay.