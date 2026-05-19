Rimowa's Oyster Tempo Cooler: A Metal Pendant in All-too-Plastic Times

A review of Rimowa's Oyster Tempo cooler, a metal product designed to maintain the temperature of its contents, including its aluminum construction, vacuum-sealed lid, durable design, and functionality.

In these all-too-plasticky times, there’s something inherently appealing about products made from metal. One such product is Rimowa ’s Oyster Tempo cooler, which is highly coveted due to its futuristic design and aluminum construction .

It relies on just two freezer bricks to maintain the temperature of whatever is placed inside, but its vacuum-sealed lid helps keep food and drinks chilled even after long journeys. The Tempo Pro, an upgraded version with a built-in thermometer, offers additional functionality for those storing perishable food.

However, its price and durability might not make it suitable for long-haul outdoor adventures





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Rimowa Oyster Tempo Cooler Metal Product Aluminum Construction Vacuum-Sealed Lid Durable Design

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