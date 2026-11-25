USC head coach Lincoln Riley reflects on the similarities between his debut year with the Trojans and first-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney, noting shared experiences despite differing public receptions and the evolving college football landscape regarding NIL and the transfer portal.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley stands with his players during a timeout in the first half of their game against Maryland on Saturday at the Coliseum.

LOS ANGELES — The scenes in South Los Angeles and Westwood were very different throughout this fall, making it difficult not to draw comparisons between USC coach Lincoln Riley and first-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney. Chesney and his team were riling up a crowd at a “beat SC” rally on campus on Tuesday night, another thrilling moment in Chesney’s first year of Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff potential.

Also read UCLA coach explains why USC rivalry game is ‘not special but important’

At around the same hour, Riley was much more subdued during No. 15 USC’s regularly scheduled media availability in a week that could define the season, and possibly his career with the Trojans. It’s natural to compare coaches of two rival schools, especially when one is experiencing more marked success than the other in a single season. But Riley feels like their experiences are similar, especially when comparing each one’s first season with his respective team.

“A lot of deja vu,” Riley said. “Kind of feels like us in our first year here in some ways, and so I give them a lot of credit. ” The first season of the Riley era, in 2022, was a success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

USC went 11-3 overall and finished with a No. 12 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.and No. 9 in the CFP rankings that were revealed on Tuesday Riley noted that the college football landscape has also changed a lot in the past four years, starting with NIL efforts that have led to more parity, and also transfer portal attitudes. While Riley did raid the portal to build his first roster at USC, only three players followed him from Oklahoma.

Eleven players came with Chesney from James Madison to UCLA.

“The other thing that has changed is just how accepting it is now to bring kind of a mass of transfers along with you,” Riley said. “When I came here, that was not – as we all remember – very accepted socially or just within the sport. And that has obviously radically changed. ”It appears that Chesney has a similar attitude.

He was asked by a reporter on Monday if he’s had interactions with Riley, and his answer was plain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You go to these meetings all the time,” Chesney said. “There’s media days and then our spring meeting, so you run into all those guys quite a bit. ” The Trojans beat the Bruins, 48-45, in Riley’s first Los Angeles rivalry game, and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The stakes are high again for Saturday’s game, and the outcome could define both teams’ seasons.

“It’ll be a heated, edgy game,” Riley said. “These rivalry games are always that. And especially with both teams having a lot to play for right now – that probably even adds to it a little bit. ”The Trojans moved ahead of Ohio State, which dropped seven spots to No. 21 after losing to Nebraska, but still trails four Big Ten teams in No. 9 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana.

Having so many Big Ten teams ahead of USC creates a complicated – though not impossible – challenge to reach the playoff. ESPN’s College Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 6.4% chance of making the 12-team field.