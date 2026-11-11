Rikers Island death: Subway assault suspect becomes ninth person to die in NYC jail custody this year

A 36-year-old man died Tuesday while in custody at the Robert N. Avoren Center, a NYC Department of Correction (DOC) facility on Rikers Island.

ninth person to lose their life while in custody at an NYC jail this year. Cesar Gabriel Medero Curet was found in his bed by a correction officer at the Robert N. Davoren Center on Nov. 10, according to the city Department of Correction .

Staff activated a medical emergency, but Medero Curet was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. The circumstances surrounding Medero Curet’s medical emergency and his death were not immediately released.

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“The safety and well-being of everyone who lives and works with us will always be our highest priority,” he said. “This profound loss weighs heavily on us all. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death in coordination with city and state authorities.

”, Medero Curet was arrested on March 7 for allegedly punching someone in the face and ear at a subway station and trying to throw him on the tracks in front of an incoming train, per the NYPD. As per protocol, the DOC said it notified the remediation manager, federal monitor, the Board of Correction, the State Attorney General’s Office, the city’s Department of Investigation, the State Commission of Correction, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, both the Bronx and New York DAs and the deceased’s attorney.

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The Legal Aid Society, which represented Medero Curet, said the organization has no information about the circumstances of his death or what happened in his final moments. In a statement to the press, Legal Aid called for a fair investigation into the matter and for Rikers Island to close.

“We demand a swift, independent, and impartial investigation into Mr. Medero Curet’s death. His family and counsel deserve answers, and any information about what happened must be shared with them promptly and transparently,” the statement read.

“Mr. Medero Curet’s death is yet another devastating reminder of the human cost of the city’s dysfunctional jail system. The city must work to close Rikers Island once and for all. ” Darren Mack, co-director of the Freedom Agenda, called Medero Curet’s death a “devastating reminder of the human cost of mass incarceration,” and also called for the closure of the jail complex.

“We cannot continue to accept a system where people are dying pretrial,” he said. “The time for action is now. The city must invest in communities to close the pipelines to incarceration now, urgently decarcerate, and ultimately close Rikers Island once and for all. ”hut Rikers Now“We are calling on Mayor Mamdani to take emergency action to reduce the number of people incarcerated, hold the Department of Correction accountable, and move with urgency toward shutting down Rikers Island,” he said.

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“We cannot wait for another tragedy to demand change. The time for action is now. Mayor Mamdani, we need more than commitments. We need action, accountability, and a real plan with a timeline to shut down Rikers.

” According to the Vera Institute, a research and advocacy organization that focuses on criminal justice reform, 15 people died in DOC custody in 2025. All comments are subject to our