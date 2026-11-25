K-pop group RIIZE connected with fans at Brooklyn Steel during Spotify Presents: CLOSER, sharing new acoustic music and personal stories with BRIIZE in New York City.

RIIZE delivered a deeply personal performance during Spotify Presents: CLOSER at Brooklyn Steel on November 20, 2026, bridging the distance between the six-member K-pop group and their global fanbase. The intimate concert in New York City marked a significant step in the group's rising global stardom, offering an exclusive look at their music without the typical scale of a major arena show. Fans known as B RIIZE lined up for blocks, demonstrating the intense devotion that has characterized the group's rapid ascent since their debut in 2023.

Group History and Global Recognition

RIIZE, consisting of members Sohee, Anton, Sungchan, Eunseok, Shotaro, and Wonbin, has accumulated an impressive list of accolades in just over three years. The group became one of the youngest K-pop acts to headline a solo concert at Tokyo Dome last year. Their recent achievements include winning Favorite Global Male Performer at the 2024 MAMA Awards, Best Male Performance at the 2025 Melon Music Awards, and the Muse of the Year Grand Prize at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards. Prior to this Brooklyn show, the group had already visited the Empire State Building and performed at the Infosys Theater, formerly known as The Theater at Madison Square Garden, where they were greeted by screaming fans.

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Intimate Performance Format at Brooklyn Steel

The Spotify CLOSER series is designed to bridge the gap between Korean artists and listeners through intimate performances and exclusive experiences. The venue featured shifting stage sets that transitioned from a living room setting to a candle-lit ambiance, creating a personalized environment for the audience. Anton addressed the crowd directly, noting that the closer proximity felt special compared to their usual large stages. He stated that the group wanted to hang out, share stories, and get to know the New York audience better rather than just performing.

Member Reflections and Fan Connection

Before taking the stage, the members listened to heartfelt messages from fans detailing how RIIZE's music has impacted their lives. Anton expressed that hearing these stories was deeply meaningful, reminding the group that fans are just as much a part of their story as they are of the fans. He acknowledged that while life gets busy, these moments highlight the mutual connection between the artists and their supporters. This candid approach allowed for a rare opportunity for fans to experience the members on a personal level, moving beyond the high-energy choreography that typically defines their concerts.

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Setlist Highlights and Musical Evolution

The performance included several special moments, such as the group's first U.S. performance of Do Your Dance and their first fully English rendition of Get A Guitar. The set also featured a special arrangement of Love 119, the fan favorite Boom Boom Bass, and an encore of One Kiss. The group performed their latest single, Insomnia, which showcases a softer side of their musical identity. This track marks their first venture into acoustic pop, released on October 26, and was promoted without the elaborate choreography associated with their previous hits.

Behind the Scenes of New Songs

During the show, Anton reflected on the creation of Do Your Dance, recalling that the members initially reacted differently to the track. Shotaro laughed while remembering how the melody reminded him of the children's song Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. Anton shared that the group chose Insomnia together after sitting in a circle on the floor in a hotel room in Japan. He expressed gladness that the audience enjoyed the first song promoted without choreography, highlighting the group's willingness to explore new musical territories and connect with fans through vulnerability and shared storytelling.