What a homecoming

On November 28, a mere two days before the 60th anniversary of Barbados’s independence, the artist—who was previously named a “national hero” of her home country—showed up for the opening of the Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved.for Ferragamo.

Like its runway counterpart, the number featured a long-sleeve jacket top with wide shoulders, little lapels, and contrasting buttons. It was crafted from sustainable linen-blend canvas, giving it structure, and topped with a cape-like draped stole, adding a touch of fluidity. A double-belt accent split the silhouette at the waist, and where the original was finished with a miniskirt, the Fenty founder’s was made with a maxi.

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Photos and videos from the evening saw Rihanna speaking with fellow guests, as well as President Jeffrey Bostic, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. In a Barbados Government Information Service livestream of the event, Mahama was heard introducing the Grammy-winning star to the crowd, saying, “Let me also welcome our sister, the most talented Rihanna. We’re proud to have you with us.