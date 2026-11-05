Rihanna Unveils Savage X Fenty Holiday Collection Amid Music Speculation

Rihanna models her new red and black Savage X Fenty lingerie range for the holidays while revealing she has over 170 unreleased songs ready for fans.

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna officially launched the Savage X Fenty Christmas collection on Monday, showcasing a provocative red and black lace bodysuit paired with matching stockings. The global superstar, age 38, shared a series of striking images on her Instagram account that featured her posing in front of decorated Christmas trees and silver gift boxes adorned with festive bows.

Holiday Collection Launch Details

The 38-year-old Diamonds hitmaker positioned herself as the primary model for this festive lingerie line, which she described as a special treat for her audience. She captioned the social media post with the message, "Because y'all deserve a little extra this holiday season," a statement that resonated strongly with her massive following who responded with an outpouring of support and flame emojis.

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The visual campaign highlighted the brand's signature blend of luxury and sensuality, with the singer completing the look with pointed black heels. The selection of red and black tones was carefully curated to match the traditional holiday color palette while maintaining the edgy aesthetic associated with the Savage X Fenty brand identity.

Revelations Regarding Unreleased Music

While the lingerie line dominates current headlines, significant attention is also focused on Rihanna's musical output and the status of her long-awaited new album. During a Fenty Beauty TikTok livestream last month, the artist addressed persistent fan questions regarding her song catalogue after a decade had passed since her last chart-topping studio album, Anti.

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When asked during the promotional event for her makeup brand how many unreleased tracks she currently possesses, Rihanna offered a cryptic but revealing answer. She smirked and explained that if there are ten products in a vault, she holds at least seventeen such vaults, effectively indicating she has stored away more than 170 unreleased songs.

This disclosure immediately ignited a frenzy among her dedicated fanbase who had waited years for new material. The announcement of such a vast musical archive suggests a substantial project is in the pipeline, although no specific release date or timeline has been confirmed by the artist or her team at this time.

Historical Context And Recent Activity

Rihanna's last studio album, titled Anti, was released in January 2016 and achieved both massive commercial success and critical acclaim. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and remains her most recent full-length project, although she has continued to release individual tracks for various film soundtracks and collaborations over the last several years.

Her recent musical contributions include the single Lift Me Up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and Friend of Mine for The Smurfs movie soundtrack. She has also collaborated with major artists such as Drake on Too Good and Kendrick Lamar on Loyalty, maintaining her presence in the industry through these targeted releases rather than full albums.

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Family Life And Business Ventures

The decision to step back from full-time music recording has coincided with the growth of her business empire and her family life with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple, who have been together for six years, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Their family expanded further in September of last year with the arrival of their daughter, Rocki Irish. Despite this shift in personal priorities, Rihanna continues to actively manage her diverse portfolio of ventures, ensuring that both her beauty and fashion brands remain at the forefront of the global market.