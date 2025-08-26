Rihanna Turns Summer Trend on its Head with Scarf-as-Skirt

Rihanna elevates summer style once again, showcasing the scarf-as-skirt trend with a colorful, breezy ensemble. The pregnant pop star paired a simple white T-shirt with a vibrant silk scarf, showcasing her commitment to unique maternity fashion.

Rihanna 's maternity fashion consistently pushes boundaries. She's renowned for her daring choices, embracing everything from pajamas as daywear through her Savage x Fenty line and bump-exposing hoodies to low-rise denim and the undulating pleats seen on the Issey Miyake runway.

Whether dining at Giorgio Baldi in avant-garde Alaïa ensembles that expose her baby bump, running errands, shopping in Paris with son Riot Rose, or browsing baby clothes for her forthcoming third child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna consistently elevates pregnancy style. She has now incorporated another summer trend into her wardrobe: the scarf-as-skirt. This versatile look has taken over both celebrity and street style, from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Brooklyn streets, gracing the appearances of stars like Kylie Jenner in Tuscany, Jennifer Lawrence in New York City, Alexa Chung in London, and Vogue editors globally. Photographed running errands in Beverly Hills with Rocky, Rihanna sported a loose-fitting white T-shirt paired with a graphically printed silk scarf in a vibrant mix of red, blue, pink, orange, and yellow, boasting gold embellishments. The scarf was tied at the waist, hiked up from her knee to her hip for a breezy feel. She completed the ensemble with a multi-colored, embroidered vintage Fendi baguette bag, pronged, cleat-like white jelly sandals from her recent collaboration with Puma, cat-eye sunglasses, and layers of gold necklaces, including a cherished Renato Cipullo 'R' pendant. No Rihanna look is complete without a unique handbag, and for this occasion, she chose an orange, green, and blue sequin and lizard skin Fendi baguette. This coveted piece commands around $2,000 on the resale market. While most celebrities are gradually transitioning into their fall wardrobes, incorporating layering and skirts, Rihanna continues to embrace her summer style effortlessly





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rihanna Maternity Fashion Scarf Skirt Summer Style Street Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rihanna Takes on the Scarf-As-Skirt Trend in the Most Rihanna Way PossibleWhile many celebrities are leaning into their fall fashions, Rih has more to say on one of this summer’s biggest breakout trends.

Read more »

Rihanna Turns Carpenter Jeans and Kitten Heels Into The Perfect Maternity WearThe mogul paired her laid-back look with an unexpected shoe choice.

Read more »

The Baroque Pearl Necklace Is Summer 2025’s Perfectly Imperfect Jewelry TrendSay goodbye to the classic strand as you know it. Now we’re wearing a perfectly imperfect jewelry trend instead: the baroque pearl necklace.

Read more »

“Beach Towel” Nails Are This Summer’s Most Nostalgic Manicure TrendCelebrating the retro delight of boldly striped deckchairs, colorful umbrellas, and rock candy, beach towel nails pay homage to the coast.

Read more »

With heat at a record high, a new summer fashion trend is fighting the temperatureNBC News freelance reporter and writer

Read more »

Quinta Brunson Joins Summer’s Mesh Shoe Trend in Paris Texas Heels at Comic-Con 2025Quinta Brunson joined the mesh shoe trend in Paris Texas Lidia mules with a maroon jumpsuit to Variety’s Comic-Con Studio With Google TV on Saturday.

Read more »