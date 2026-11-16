Rihanna's Response to the White Sneaker Takeover? Striped Ballet Trainers

They came with a matching bag, too.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhite sneaker takeover, cherry red, mustard yellow, and mossy green made the slim soles and slipper-looking sidewalls stand out—especially beside baggy jeans and a black,from Phoebe Philo, which retailed for $8,000 .

But believe it or not, the Grammy winner's striped styles didn't stop there.style comes with a shorter set of green-and-black handles, but RiRi tossed the orange crossbody strap around her shoulder. Perhaps Dries Van Noten—the Belgian brand beloved by Rihanna since 2013—had a recent 2-for-1 sale on striped designs. For her finishing touches, Rihanna wore cat-eye Phoebe Philo sunglasses and stayed true to her signature jewelry stack, sporting oversized hoop earrings, yellow gold diamond rings, and a slim watch.

Also read 3 Duke Basketball Freshmen Impress Jon Scheyer With Response to Not Playing

The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

Advertisement

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.