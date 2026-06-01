Rihanna's Late-Night Pizza Outing, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Street Party, and NYC's Broadway Celebrations

Rihanna enjoyed a late-night pizza outing in NYC, while Andrew Lloyd Webber hosted a surprise street party to celebrate 'Cats' Tony nominations. Broadway stars gathered to honor Shoshana Bean and attend press events and openings. Hoda Kotb was honored at Sesame Workshop's gala.

Rihanna enjoyed a late-night outing in New York City 's West Village last Friday, stopping by Made In New York Pizza for a bite. The 'Diamonds' singer was spotted ordering a variety of pies, including pepperoni and vodka sauce, and was described as 'incredibly friendly' to the staff and guests.

After her meal, Rihanna crossed the street to WXOU Radio Bar, where she partied with friends until nearly 4 a.m., posing for photos with cheesy slices. Meanwhile, Andrew Lloyd Webber, under his DJ alter ego DJ Webz, hosted a surprise street party outside the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' and its nine Tony nominations.

The event, which featured DJ Bill Coleman and cast members, was briefly threatened by a power outage but resumed and continued until police dispersed the crowd around 12:30 a.m. In other NYC happenings, 'Summer House' star KJ Dillard and actor Joshua Bassett attended Kid Cudi's Madison Square Garden concert to celebrate the rapper's joining We Are Enough foundation. Last Tuesday, Broadway stars gathered at Sardi's to celebrate Shoshana Bean's portrait unveiling, with notable attendees including Pink, Billy Porter, and Ben Vereen.

The same night, New York City Center hosted a press event for 'Are You Now or Have You Ever Been,' and the Off-Broadway opening of 'Small' featured Robert Montano. The following evening, Sesame Workshop's 23rd annual benefit gala honored Hoda Kotb, with special appearances by John Oliver, the Muppets, and a musical performance by will.i.am





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Rihanna Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway New York City Late-Night Outing Street Party Tony Nominations Broadway Stars Gala Hoda Kotb

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