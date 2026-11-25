Rihanna shares new footage of her children Riot Rose Mayers, RZA, and Rocki on set during the Smurfs holiday campaign shoot at Paramount Pictures in July 2025.

Rihanna recently provided fans with an intimate behind-the-scenes look at a holiday-themed commercial campaign for the Smurfs, featuring her three young children: Riot Rose Mayers, RZA Mayers, and Rocki Mayers. The footage, which captures the playful chaos of the family unit, was recorded on set at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles during July, specifically on July 13, 2025, coinciding with the Los Angeles premiere of the Smurfs film.

The Smurfs Campaign Behind The Scenes

The heartwarming video clip centers around the Mayers children causing delightful havoc while wearing matching Christmas pajamas, with a classic holiday jingle playing in the background as the audio track. During the shoot, Rocki Mayers attempts to eat a studio microphone while Riot Rose Mayers pretends to be Spider-Man, shooting fake spiderwebs that are accompanied by hilarious sound effects to enhance the visual comedy of the scene.

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This exclusive glimpse into the family's dynamic showcases the children's natural charisma and lack of camera shyness, traits that have become characteristic of the Mayers siblings since infancy. The Navy community of fans expressed their delight at seeing Rihanna in mommy mode, with one observer joking that Rihanna made three copies of herself to have a blast with her personal baby dolls during the production.

Magers Children Fashion Magazine Success

The Mayers children are proving to be early adopters of their parents' legacy in high fashion, with all three children gracing the covers of major magazines before even reaching three years of age. This trend of early magazine features began with Rocki Mayers in April, a milestone that demonstrated she inherited her mother's innate ability to command attention on camera for editorial spreads.

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Riot Rose Mayers further solidified his status as a young fashion icon by securing the first solo cover among the Mayers siblings, appearing on six different magazine spreads during a short period. This rapid success in the fashion world mirrors the career trajectories of their parents, who are both global icons in music and style, setting a high precedent for the next generation of celebrity influencers.

Family Influence and Public Reaction

The publication of these images and videos has sparked significant conversation among celebrities and fans alike, particularly with alum Montana Rose Brown publicly debating the idea of having another child after witnessing the Mayers family dynamic. The widespread appeal of the footage suggests that the public is deeply invested in the personal lives and development of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children, viewing them as integral parts of the family brand.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's son Riot Rose, who is currently three years old, continues to build his own distinct identity as a fashion magazine cover star, independent of but inspired by his parents' fame. The intersection of family life and professional endeavors for the Mayers family highlights the unique challenges and opportunities of growing up in the public eye.

Upcoming Documentary And Future Projects

In related news regarding Rihanna's personal narrative, director Peter Berg has offered a recent update on the long-anticipated Rihanna documentary, stating that the production team is currently just waiting on her to finalize certain aspects. This comment from Berg indicates that the documentary remains in the planning stages, with the famous singer's schedule and availability being the primary factor in the project's timeline.

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As fans await further updates on the documentary and anticipate more content from the Smurfs holiday campaign, the focus remains on how Rihanna balances her massive global career with raising her young family. The recent release of the behind-the-scenes footage serves as a testament to her ability to seamlessly integrate her professional obligations with her role as a mother, providing a relatable and charming portrayal of modern celebrity life.